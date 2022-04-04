Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over 'potential link to salmonella outbreak in children'

Kinder eggs are being recalled over salmonella poisoning fears. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Batches of Kinder Surprise eggs are being recalled due to a "potential link" with salmonella cases in young children.

The Food Standards Agency [FSA] urged people not to eat them as Ferrero issued the recall.

All the affected eggs were made in the same factory, the FSA said, and other Ferrero products are not though to be affected.

"This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children," the agency said.

A total of 57 cases have been identified, and more than three quarters of those are in five-year-old children or younger.

Investigations by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland found a link between reported salmonella cases in the UK and the eggs.

The affected products are 20g eggs or the three packs of eggs that have a best before date between July 11 and October 7.

They are being recalled as a precaution.

Tina Potter, the FSA's head of incidents, said: "It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

"The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak."

Salmonella symptoms include diarrehoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, and while most cases clear up in a matter of days, some infections can be worse.

Patients can end up going to hospital, especially among those who are very young or have a weakened immune system.

