Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over 'potential link to salmonella outbreak in children'

4 April 2022, 11:37 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 12:42

Kinder eggs are being recalled over salmonella poisoning fears
Kinder eggs are being recalled over salmonella poisoning fears. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Batches of Kinder Surprise eggs are being recalled due to a "potential link" with salmonella cases in young children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Food Standards Agency [FSA] urged people not to eat them as Ferrero issued the recall.

All the affected eggs were made in the same factory, the FSA said, and other Ferrero products are not though to be affected.

"This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children," the agency said.

A total of 57 cases have been identified, and more than three quarters of those are in five-year-old children or younger.

Investigations by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland found a link between reported salmonella cases in the UK and the eggs.

Read more: Mogg stands firm on Partygate 'trivial fluff' comment blaming scandal on 'inhuman rules'

Read more: Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit

The affected products are 20g eggs or the three packs of eggs that have a best before date between July 11 and October 7.

They are being recalled as a precaution.

Tina Potter, the FSA's head of incidents, said: "It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

"The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak."

Salmonella symptoms include diarrehoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, and while most cases clear up in a matter of days, some infections can be worse.

Patients can end up going to hospital, especially among those who are very young or have a weakened immune system.

This article is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian atrocities in Bucha have shocked the world

Stop paying billions in blood money for Russian oil while our people die: Zelenskyy aide

Ukrainian refugee Julia Skubenko was bombarded with sleazy messages from men after appealing for a host in the UK.

Ukrainian refugee sent sleazy messages from men after appealing for host

More flights have been cancelled after a weekend of travel chaos

Easter getaway chaos: More flights cancelled after weekend of disruption

Breaking
Actress Jennifer Wilson has died aged 89.

Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies aged 89

Experts this week told Hull Crown Court this week that O'Hara did not have "anything to do with" Mr Turner's death.

Baby-faced teen cleared of murder after man died after one punch attack in Yorkshire

Exclusive
Jacob Rees-Mogg argues a woman can't have a penis

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can't have a penis and quotes Bible

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the EU is to blame for fishing export costs, not Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit

Exclusive
Jacob Rees-Mogg has refused to apologise for describing the Whitehall Partygate scandal as "fluff"

No10 slaps down Rees-Mogg after minister brands Covid laws 'unkind and inhuman'

Tommy Robinson was confronted by police

Tommy Robinson confronted by police after 'being kicked out of Mexico'

A Met Police officer has been charged with sexual assault

Serving Met Police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague while on duty

David Warburton was suspended from the Tory party on Saturday

Wife of suspended Tory MP David Warburton 'standing by him' amid misconduct allegations

Zelenskyy delivered a speech at the Grammys ahead of a performance by John Legend.

'Tell our story': Zelenskyy calls on musicians to support Ukraine in Grammys speech

Tracey Connelly was jailed in 2009 after the death of her 17-month-old son Peter

Baby P's mother 'fears prison attack and asked for more protection' weeks before release

Scotland Yard will reportedly not interview Boris Johnson

Govt's former ethics chief 'fined over Partygate' as first FPNs issued

Images show destruction and death in newly-liberated Ukrainian towns

'Look what you raised': Zelenskyy says Russian mothers should be shown Bucha 'genocide'

Chelsie Whibley pictured with her husband Glyn

Former CBBC star Chelsie Whibley dies aged 30

Latest News

See more Latest News

Civil Guards stand by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca on Monday April 4 2022

US seizes yacht in Mallorca owned by oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin
A 33-year-old woman, centre, with the hood of her coat up and wearing a protective vest, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court in Athens, Greece, on Monday April 4 2022

Scuffles break out as mother appears in court accused of killing daughter
A medical worker collects sample swab sample from residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai on Monday April 4 2022

China sends in military to help with Shanghai virus outbreak

Ukrainian servicemen climb on a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv

Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians

A roadblock near the scene of the shooting in Sacramento

Six dead and 10 injured in shooting in California, say police
Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda

Lithuania cuts off Russian gas imports and urges EU to do the same
Daniel Craig

Covid-19 puts temporary stop on Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway
Prince Hamzah

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah drops title in protest over how country run
A motorcyclist rides past a billboard with the picture of Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan on display outside the National Assembly in Islamabad in Pakistan

Pakistan in political turmoil as prime minister dissolves parliament
Afghan farmers harvest poppy in Nad Ali district in Helmand province

Taliban announces ban on poppy production in Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment
'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG
Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police