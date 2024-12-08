'The kindest soul’: Tributes paid to Elizabeth Line worker, 61, killed in 'unprovoked' station attack

Jorge Ortega was described as 'the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting’. Picture: BTP

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have been paid to an Elizabeth Line station worker who was killed while on duty in east London on Friday, describing him as "the kindest soul".

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Ilford railway station at around 8.49pm on Wednesday night following reports of a serious assault.

Jorge Ortega, 61, later died of his injuries in hospital after suffering serious head injuries following the assault.

Now, Mr Ortega's family have paid tribute to the station worker in an emotional statement, saying: "Our dad was the most loving person, the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting.

“Everyone who has met our dad or who has ever worked with him over the years will tell you this," Mr Ortega's son said.

"He had a brilliant mind, enjoyed cooking, loved drawing, and was highly skilled in art.

Ilford East London suburban station & TFL signage take over Metro commuter train services to Liverpool Street ready for Crossrail Elizabeth line UK. Picture: Alamy

“He was an amazing family man and would always put other people first. He loved his grandchildren, and in turn, they adored our dad," his son continued.

“He was totally devoted to our mum and loved her beyond what words can describe.

“Having been together for over 38 years, he is an example of what a great man should be like and a role model that we highly look up to.

“We can only hope to be like him. Dad is and will always be in our hearts.”

The force arrived to find the Elizabeth Line employee with 'serous head injuries" - with paramedics also attending the scene.

Ayodele Jamgbadi, 28, of Kingston Road, Ilford, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in a private place.

BTP said detectives will now apply to amend charges to reflect the victim's death.

Ilford Station in east London after a police officer was stabbed on Friday night. Picture: Alamy

Following the news, Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on X that the incident was “absolutely tragic”.

The prime minister added: “Nobody should have to face any violence at work – and certainly not something as shocking as this.”

While the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Devastating news. My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Jorge Ortega – who went to work on Wednesday to help Londoners and visitors to our capital, but tragically never got to go home.”

Following the incident, RMT General secretary Mick Lynch said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our member, who died following an attack while at work.

"The whole union sends its condolences to their family, friends and colleagues at this awful time and everyone's thoughts at RMT are with them.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old following the "unprovoked" attack. Picture: Alamy

"We will keep a close eye on legal proceedings and will comment further in due course when it is appropriate."

Mr Jamgbadi appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 December and was remanded in custody.He is due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on Saturday.

DCI Paul Attwell said specialist family liaison officers were supporting the victim's family.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time," he said.

"I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anyone else."