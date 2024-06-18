King and Queen wish Royal Ascot attendees 'best of luck' chasing race winner

The King and Queen have wished the racegoers the "best of luck" in chasing the "thrill of a Royal Ascot winner". Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The King and Queen have wished the racegoers the "best of luck" in chasing the "thrill of a Royal Ascot winner".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Writing in the official programme, Charles and Camilla said: "It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero's victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her late Majesty.

"We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner.

"We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer."

The King and Queen are proven fans of racing and waved to the crowds when their carriage entered the parade ring where Zara and her husband, former rugby international Mike Tindall, and other guests were waiting.

King Charles III presents winning jockey Oisin Murphy a medal for the King Charles III Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Exact date holidaymakers face more chaos as M25 to shut between Heathrow and Gatwick for a full weekend

Read more: Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe and well by police

Punters dressed in stunning hats, summer dresses and smart suits cheered on the riders during the opening day of the famous Berkshire meet, which attracted a number of famous faces including Penny Lancaster, Nick Knowles and Good Morning Britain co-host Charlotte Hawkins.

The event was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for "horses to gallop at full stretch", and has today become a major social event as much as a sporting attraction.

Royal Ascot 2023 was their first as King and Queen, and the couple - who took on Queen Elizabeth II's thoroughbreds - watched as their horse Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes, their first winner at the famous meet as owners.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.