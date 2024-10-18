King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

King Charles and Camilla are set to arrive in Australia for their first visit to the country since becoming monarch.

The King and Queen Camilla are set to arrive in Australia for the start of an historic tour of the South Pacific.

The six-day trip to Canberra and Sydney will be Charles' first to a commonwealth country since he became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King and Queen will also travel to Samoa for a three-day state visit and meet world leaders taking part in a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which Charles will formally open.

Charles is embarking on his 16th official visit and 17th overall to Australia. Picture: Alamy

The historical nature of the trip is underlined by the fact that this is the first trip King Charles has taken since his cancer diagnosis in February.

He will be pausing cancer treatments for the tour and dropped a visit to New Zealand from the already streamlined itinerary on advice from doctors.

LBC News reporter Will Chalk said it's impossible to "overstate" the importance that the King's cancer diagnosis plays in this trip.

He said: "You can't really overstate this part of the trip- a 75-year-old dealing with a cancer diagnosis, traveling for a working week on the other side of the world."

The tour has attracted some controversy in Australia, stirring up debate over Australia's status as a Commonwealth country.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not meet any State Premiers during their tour of Australia - in a snub by the key member of the Commonwealth.

It comes after The King told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held to remove him as head of state.

Republican campaigners are calling it his "Farewell Oz" tour - amid ongoing calls for a referendum about Australia severing its ties with the monarchy.

The King and Queen Camilla are spending six days in Australia. Picture: Alamy

Here is what the royal couple's schedule is set to be for their first day in Australia: