King Charles and Camilla to travel to Edinburgh on Monday for the next stage of the Queen's procession

King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles III and Camilla, his Queen Consort, will go to Edinburgh tomorrow to join the next stage of the procession of the Queen's coffin.

The King will start the day in London, travelling to Westminster Hall to meet with both houses of Parliament and receive their condolences.

The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Transfers From Balmoral To Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

After that, he will go to Edinburgh to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the coffin containing his mother Queen Elizabeth has been lying overnight, after a six-hour journey from Balmoral, where she died.

King Charles will join the next stage of the procession on Monday afternoon, when the Queen will leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse at 2.35pm, making the 1.6 mile journey to St Giles Cathedral.

Her coffin will be taken into the cathedral at 2.55pm. The Queen's casket will have the Crown of Scotland on top - a symbol of her Scottish reign.

The Queen will lie in the cathedral for the rest of the day. People will be able to visit from 5pm, although officials have warned they may face a long wait - perhaps several hours.

Photos and videos are not allowed, and anyone who comes into the cathedral will undergo a security check.

The Queen will be taken from Edinburgh early on Tuesday morning, and flown down to London. The coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace for members of the royal household to pay their respects.

The Queen will then be taken to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, where a a four-day period of lying in state will begin.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit.