King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card. Picture: Buckingham Palace

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King and Queen have unveiled this year's royal Christmas card, unveiling a photograph taken in the garden at Buckingham Palace.

The image, captured by photographer Millie Pilkington in April 2024, shows the royal couple smiling as they stand side-by-side on a bright and sunny day in the Palace garden.

Camilla is wearing a blue wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and private jewellery, while the King - hand in pocket - is wearing a grey suit and blue tie.

The image has been selected for the couple's third Christmas card since Charles became King.

It comes days after Queen Camilla, 77, embraced France's first lady at a literary award ceremony, as she continues her recovery from pneumonia.

This year's accompanying Christmas message reads: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

The card features a more informal image than the one selected in 2023.

Buckingham Palace 2023 Christmas Card. Picture: Buckingham Palace

Last year's picture was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand and showed the royal couple in the Throne Room at the Palace following the coronation.

Charles was seen wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla was wearing Queen Mary's Crown.

The King was also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family, with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

The card, an annual tradition, will be sent from the Royal Family to friends, family and colleagues.