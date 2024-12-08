King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

8 December 2024, 07:47

King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card. Picture: Buckingham Palace

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King and Queen have unveiled this year's royal Christmas card, unveiling a photograph taken in the garden at Buckingham Palace.

The image, captured by photographer Millie Pilkington in April 2024, shows the royal couple smiling as they stand side-by-side on a bright and sunny day in the Palace garden.

Camilla is wearing a blue wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and private jewellery, while the King - hand in pocket - is wearing a grey suit and blue tie.

The image has been selected for the couple's third Christmas card since Charles became King.

It comes days after Queen Camilla, 77, embraced France's first lady at a literary award ceremony, as she continues her recovery from pneumonia.

This year's accompanying Christmas message reads: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

The card features a more informal image than the one selected in 2023.

Buckingham Palace 2023 Christmas Card
Buckingham Palace 2023 Christmas Card. Picture: Buckingham Palace

Last year's picture was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand and showed the royal couple in the Throne Room at the Palace following the coronation.

Charles was seen wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla was wearing Queen Mary's Crown.

The King was also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family, with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the 32,000 Wannabes: Massive numbers apply for roles in new HBO series

Mohamed Al Fayed's son says that the late Harrods boss faked dementia in order to avoid police probes into alleged sex crimes.

Mohamed Al Fayed 'faked dementia to avoid police sex crimes probe', tycoon's son says

Labour will stop council planning committees from blocking development which meet local plan requirements, Angela Rayner is set to announce.

Labour to slash powers of councils in bid to unclog planning and bypass NIMBYs

Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Syrian rebels 'reach Damascus' and take full control of Homs as Trump vows no US intervention
Spectators viewing the reopening of Notre Dame

World leaders gather to celebrate reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral

Two people are dead after their cars were crushed by falling trees as Storm Darragh brought 93mph winds to Britain.

Two dead as fallen trees crush cars while Storm Darragh batters Britain with 93mph winds

Sir Keir Starmer is to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in a bid to increase trade between the UK and the Gulf.

Starmer to visit Saudi Arabia and UAE for trade talks as campaigners ask for human rights issues on agenda
Volodymyr Zelensky smiling and waving

US to provide military aid to Ukraine worth an additional £775m

Trump, Macron and Zelensky

World’s a little crazy now, we’ll talk about that – Trump tells Macron

Steve Mensch's crashed plane lying upside down

President of Tyler Perry’s film studios dies in plane crash

Royals

See more Royals

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service

'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service
Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

