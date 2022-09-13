King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

By Lauren Lewis

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have greeted crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

The King shook hands and spoke to crowds, in some place 10 people deep, waiting outside City Hall in Belfast.

Dozens of students in their uniforms were among those who gathered opposite the cathedral and waited in the hot sun to catch a glimpse of the King.

Meanwhile crowds who had waited for a glimpse of the royal couple as they left Hillsborough Castle in Co Down cheered, waved flags and recorded mobile phone footage as the royal couple drove past.

People described the atmosphere as "emotional" and "full of excitement".

Nine-year-old Abby Preston was among those in the crowd outside Belfast's City Hall.

She began queuing at 9am with her little brother Adam, her mum Jennifer and aunt Heather in the hopes of seeing the King.

Abby said: "I'm really excited to see the King today."

Her mum Jennifer said it was a historic moment they would never forget.

His Majesty was also greeted with a large cheer as he arrived at St Anne's Cathedral for a memorial service.

Inside, Prime Minister Liz Truss sat beside Taoiseach Micheal Martin, with the pair engaged in lengthy conversation as they wait for things to begin.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson were sitting directly behind them.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina arrived and sat alongside Ms Truss and Mr Martin.