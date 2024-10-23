King Charles arrives in Samoa ahead of Commonwealth summit

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The King and Queen have arrived in Samoa for the latest leg of their royal tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Samoa on Wednesday for a four-day state visit.

The royal pair were greeted by Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa as they disembarked from their plane.

During his stay in the Polynesian state, Charles will oversee a summit of Commonwealth leaders, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer set to attend.

Ahead of his visit, the King and Queen said they “can’t wait” to visit the nation’s capital following their visit to Australia.

Read more: Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

A statement posted by the official X account of the royal family said: "As we head towards Apia, we can't wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people. Feiloa'i ma le manuia!"

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five. Picture: Getty

Charles arrives in Samoa after his trip to Australia was marred by anti-monarchy protests.

On Monday, Charles was heckled by Senator Lidia Thorpe who told him that he had "destroyed" her land - as he gave a speech during his tour of the country.

The King had been giving a speech in Canberra about his relationship with Australia, with Camilla and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance, as well as a large crowd.

He had just finished speaking at the event at Government House and was receiving applause as Senator Lidia Thorpe stepped into the aisle and began shouting at him for about 30 seconds.

Ms Thorpe, who has Aboriginal Australian heritage, said: "You are not our King, you are not Sovereign... you have committed genocide against our people.

King Charles arrived in Samoa on Wedneday. Picture: Getty

"Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us... Our babies, Our people. You destroyed our land."

She continued: "Give us a treaty - we want a treaty with this country... This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King you are not our King."

She later doubled down on her remarks, sharing a cartoon of the monarch's head lying next to a crown.

Protests continued throughout Charles’ stay down under, with a statue of Queen Victoria doused in red paint during his visit to Sydney.

Australian politician, Senator Lidia Thorpe accused the King of genocide. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for New South Wales Police said: “About 5.30am today [Oct 22], police were called to Queen Victoria Building, Market Street, Sydney CBD, following reports a statue had been vandalised.

“Officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command have established a crime scene and an investigation has commenced.

“As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”