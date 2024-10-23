King Charles arrives in Samoa ahead of Commonwealth summit

23 October 2024, 08:15

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five
King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The King and Queen have arrived in Samoa for the latest leg of their royal tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Samoa on Wednesday for a four-day state visit.

The royal pair were greeted by Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa as they disembarked from their plane.

During his stay in the Polynesian state, Charles will oversee a summit of Commonwealth leaders, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer set to attend.

Ahead of his visit, the King and Queen said they “can’t wait” to visit the nation’s capital following their visit to Australia.

Read more: Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

A statement posted by the official X account of the royal family said: "As we head towards Apia, we can't wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people. Feiloa'i ma le manuia!"

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five
King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five. Picture: Getty

Charles arrives in Samoa after his trip to Australia was marred by anti-monarchy protests.

On Monday, Charles was heckled by Senator Lidia Thorpe who told him that he had "destroyed" her land - as he gave a speech during his tour of the country.

The King had been giving a speech in Canberra about his relationship with Australia, with Camilla and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance, as well as a large crowd.

He had just finished speaking at the event at Government House and was receiving applause as Senator Lidia Thorpe stepped into the aisle and began shouting at him for about 30 seconds.

Ms Thorpe, who has Aboriginal Australian heritage, said: "You are not our King, you are not Sovereign... you have committed genocide against our people.

King Charles arrived in Samoa on Wedneday.
King Charles arrived in Samoa on Wedneday. Picture: Getty

"Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us... Our babies, Our people. You destroyed our land."

She continued: "Give us a treaty - we want a treaty with this country... This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King you are not our King."

She later doubled down on her remarks, sharing a cartoon of the monarch's head lying next to a crown.

Protests continued throughout Charles’ stay down under, with a statue of Queen Victoria doused in red paint during his visit to Sydney.

Australian politician, Senator Lidia Thorpe accused the King of genocide
Australian politician, Senator Lidia Thorpe accused the King of genocide. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for New South Wales Police said: “About 5.30am today [Oct 22], police were called to Queen Victoria Building, Market Street, Sydney CBD, following reports a statue had been vandalised.

“Officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command have established a crime scene and an investigation has commenced.

“As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russians facing criminal charges have been told they can opt to fight in Ukraine instead

Russians facing criminal charges offered choice: 'Go to war or go to court'

Exclusive
Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK

Government warns demand for water could outstrip supply as they launch review into 'broken' sector

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

Tenerife anti-tourism protesters left a family feeling 'trapped' in their hotel

Tenerife anti-tourist protesters 'trap British family in hotel', leaving them 'scared to go out'

Mark Rowley wants more protection for firearms officers after an armed policeman was acquitted of the murder of Chris Kaba

Give armed police more legal protection, says Met chief, as officer cleared of Chris Kaba murder forced into hiding

Starmer has insisted his relationship with Trump is not damaged by claims Labour is interfering with the US election

Starmer insists relationship with Trump not damaged by claims Labour are interfering in US election

Donanemab is set to be blocked for NHS use

'Best ever' Alzheimer's drug 'set to be blocked for NHS use' due to cost pressures

Scurvy is 're-emerging'

Scurvy 're-emerging' as poor diets and cost of living pressures mean people get less Vitamin C

Crew members aboard a P-3C Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance plane of the German Navy

Germany spy planes to hunt Russian submarines from RAF base in Scotland

Chris Kaba

Met Police marksman cleared of murdering Chris Kaba forced into hiding after gangsters put £10k bounty on his head

Mcdonalds Double Quarter Pounder

McDonald's quarter pounder linked to E. coli outbreak in US which has killed one and sickened nearly 50

The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security

German spy planes to hunt Russian subs off Scotland, as minister hails deal to develop ‘weapons of the future'

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with serious head injuries in July in in Brantham, Suffolk

Man, 55, charged with murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose who was killed on dog walk

Trump has made a complaint to the

Trump campaign files complaint against 'far left' Labour Party's 'blatant foreign interference' in US election

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Killer nurse Lucy Letby could have accessed patient notes and baby death reports after she was taken off neonatal unit

Latest News

See more Latest News

The new “safe sex for seagulls” initiative looks to curb the seagull population in Blackpole

Seagull food could be laced with contraceptives to control population following attacks

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York

Parents pay tribute to seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Parents describe ‘panic’ before learning daughter, 9, was 'kidnapped' outside Harrods, court hears
Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner

The Traitors Finland postpones series finale after contestant allegedly murdered by partner
A body has been found in the search for missing mother Victoria Taylor

Body found in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor 'close to where her belongings were discovered'
Tributes have been paid to a “well-loved” young footballer who died three days after being stabbed

Club pay tribute to 'well-loved' footballer, 20, following fatal stabbing in central London
Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine
Marius Gustavson

Six men jailed for role in 'gruesome' castration and 'human butchery' ring can appeal their sentences, court rules
Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks

Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife left 'dodgy' device at barracks in bomb hoax plot, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News