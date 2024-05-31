King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom races on Friday - but were left disappointed after their horse failed to place.

The couple were among thousands to turn out for Ladies' Day, despite the blustery and cold conditions.

All eyes were on the runners in the Oaks - a classic twice won by Queen Elizabeth II - with the monarch and his wife's horse Treasure a longshot with odds of 16-1.

Jockey Chris Hayes rode the Aga Khan's horse Ezeliya to a well-judged victory, with Treasure finishing at the back of the pack.

Charles and Camilla watch as horse Treasure races in The Oaks. Picture: Alamy

The King watched part of the race through binoculars. Picture: Alamy

The horse, owned by the King and Queen, was bred by Charles' mother, who was a passionate horse owner and racegoer during her 70-year reign.

Thoroughbreds owned by the late Queen won four out of the five flat racing classics - the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks twice and the St Leger - with only the Derby eluding her.

Dunfermline in 1977 was the last horse to carry the royal colours to victory in a British classic, winning not only the Oaks but also the St Leger at Doncaster, in what was the late Queen's silver jubilee year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Derby Festival at Epsom racecourse in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

Charles and Camilla walked into the parade ring in the final moments before the classic was run, to see their horse and chat to its jockey James Doyle and their racing manager John Warren.

They enjoyed a memorable first flat racing season last year, with Desert Hero winning at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the St Leger.

The King was seen watching part of the race through binoculars from the royal box.

But it was nail-biting stuff for the Queen, who was left puffing out her cheeks when their horse finished second from last.