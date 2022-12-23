King Charles to pay tribute to beloved mother Queen Elizabeth in first Christmas message

Charles recorded the message yards from his late mother's resting place. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

King Charles will memorialise his late mother in a poignant first Christmas speech to the nation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles recorded the speech on December 13 near St George's Chapel, Windsor, where the Queen is buried.

It is the first time in seven decades that the nation will not hear from Elizabeth II.

The Palace has released a photo of Charles – who will visit Sandringham for Christmas, as is tradition – recording the speech.

There is a large Christmas tree in the background, with the environmentalist monarch having ensured it is decorated with ornaments made of sustainable material like paper and glass.

Read more: Security fears for King Charles amid worries Sandringham Christmas walkabout will be hit by protests after egg-throwing

Read more: LadBaby break The Beatles' record with fifth consecutive charity Christmas number one

Then-Prince Charles poses with her late majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy

The King spoke previously about Elizabeth II as he paid tribute in the wake of her death.

He said before: "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

It will be broadcast from 3pm on Christmas Day.

Last year's Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth's final one, featured a touching tribute to Prince Philip, who died earlier in 2021.

She said last year: "Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why.

Charles recorded the poignant message from close to the Queen's resting place in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

"But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world.

"His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation, were all irrepressible. That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.

"But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas."