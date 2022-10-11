King Charles' coronation date set for May next year, Buckingham Palace announces

11 October 2022, 18:00

The coronation will take place in May
The coronation will take place in May. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

King Charles will be crowned King on Saturday, May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace has announced, with the ceremony set to take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An occasion steeped in pageantry, the Church of England ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Holding the most senior position in the Church of England, the Archbishops of Canterbury have crowned monarchs since 1066, when William the Conqueror ascended to the throne.

It is a ceremony which will also see Camilla crowned as Queen Consort, in a similar but simpler ceremony which follows the King's 'homage'.

The announcement comes as it has been widely reported King Charles III is pushing for a 'cost of living coronation' as he attempts to 'slim down' the monarchy.

The crowning of a sovereign is one of the most ancient ceremonies
The crowning of a sovereign is one of the most ancient ceremonies. Picture: Alpha Historica / Alamy Stock Photo

The ceremony has traditionally stuck to a similar structure for more than 1,000 years, featuring the crown jewels' coronation regalia.

A spokesperson for the royal family said that the coronation would "reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

After Charles's marriage to Camilla, the royal family's website added the get-out clause "unless decided otherwise" to the phrase: "A Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony."

Despite King Charles taking on the responsibilities immediately, a royal coronation tends to take place several months after the death of the previous monarch, to allow a long interval for mourning.

The extended timeframe is also a practical measure, taking into account the organisation needed to carry out such a ceremony.

King Charles is said to be set for a ‘cost of living coronation’ as part of his drive for a slimmed-down monarchy
King Charles is said to be set for a ‘cost of living coronation’ as part of his drive for a slimmed-down monarchy. Picture: GRANT ROONEY PREMIUM / Alamy Stock Photo

When it comes to the details of the event, there are six basic phases involved: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture - which includes the crowning - the enthronement, and the homage.

During the ceremony, the monarch takes the coronation oath - the words of which have varied over the years. 

Queen Elizabeth II said in her oath that she would rule according to law, exercise justice with mercy, and keep up the Church of England. 

After making the oath, the monarch will then be "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop before being anointing with holy oil - a central act of the religious ceremony.

Britain's King Charles III (C) delivers his first address to the parliament in Westminster Hall in London, Britain, Sept. 12, 2022.
Britain's King Charles III (C) delivers his first address to the parliament in Westminster Hall in London, Britain, Sept. 12, 2022. Picture: Xinhua / Alamy Stock Photo

King Charles will be seated in King Edward's chair - an item which dates back to 1300 - with the ornate seat having been used by every Sovereign since 1626.

The monarch will then receive the orb and sceptres, before the Archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head.

The Palace add that "further details will be announced in due course".

