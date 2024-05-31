King Charles 'threatens to cut ties with Prince Andrew for good' if he refuses to 'downsize' in Royal Lodge row

Charles and Andrew are said to be in a row over Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles is said to have threatened to cut ties with Prince Andrew permanently if he refuses to move out of his Royal Lodge home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles and Andrew came to an agreement in summer last year that would allow him to stay in the property.

But it is now understood that the King is no longer willing to continue funding his brother's lifestyle at the house.

Despite being asked to downsize, Andrew has refused to leave the Lodge, according to the Times.

Read more: King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism

Read more: King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

The Royal Lodge is crumbling despite Prince Andrew's promise to King Charles to renovate the £30m property after refusing to be evicted from his home of 20 years. Picture: Alamy

A source told the paper: "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

"He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.

"If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”

It comes after a source told the Daily Mail earlier in the year that Andrew was "going nowhere".

"He has a cast iron lease," they said.

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for 20 years, having signed a 75-year lease on it.

The Lodge encompasses 40 hectares in the heart of Windsor Great Park, with the property boasting 30 rooms - seven of which being bedrooms.