King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

1 November 2024, 17:34

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Prince Andrew has finally been cut off financially by King Charles, new reports claim.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marking a new low in the brothers’ ever-faltering relationship, the King made the decisive move to cut the disgraced duke off, Royal author Robert Hardman has said.

King Charles has reportedly instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse, the official in control of royal finances, to end his brother’s annual allowance, believed to be worth around £1 million.

Andrew will also lose his multi-million-pound private security deal, Hardman claims.

King axes disgraced Duke's security team as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge mansion

Andrew's private security has been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022 amid allegations of sexual assault.

“The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,” a source told the MailOnline.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

Andrew, who has seen his public standing plummet in recent years due to his friendship with the infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, allegedly tried to call his older brother’s bluff in a failed attempt to keep the cash.

This comes after reports that Charles had demanded Andrew leave his Royal Lodge home or lose all income from the family.

Charles and Andrew came to an agreement last summer that would allow him to stay in the property.

Andrew, however, refused to leave the lodge.

A source told the Times in May: "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

King Charles and Prince Andrew
King Charles and Prince Andrew. Picture: Getty

"He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.

"If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”

In January, reports suggested Andrew would have to fund the multi-million-pound security costs at Royal Lodge himself if he wanted to stay in the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park.

Pressure has mounted on Andrew following the unsealing of hundreds of pages of court documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The legal papers detailed how Epstein's former housekeeper Juan Alessi claimed the duke had daily massages when he spent "weeks" at the paedophile financier's Florida home.

Juan Alessi, who worked at Epstein's Palm Beach residence, said the duke and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, were friends with Epstein and the now-convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Previous allegations Andrew sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre three times when she was 17 including during an orgy resurfaced in the court documents.

Andrew strenuously denies the claims and in 2022 paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil case out of court, saying he never met her.

Police crime scene tape UK

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble

The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker

Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

Hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher named

Hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher named

Tube strikes have been called off

Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

Two people look out over an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain

More than 200 confirmed dead in 'devastating' flash floods as red rain alert issued for Spanish region

Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach after sacking of Erik ten Hag

Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach after sacking of Erik ten Hag

Holly Newton

Mum of murdered teen Holly Newton says CCTV was like 'horror movie' as ex-boyfriend jailed for her murder

'Jealous' teen stalker jailed for life after stabbing to death 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she dumped him

'Jealous' teen stalker jailed for life after stabbing to death 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she dumped him

Jose 28

Tributes pour in for former Valencia footballer, 28, killed in Spanish flash floods - as up to 400 feared dead

Global announces its most extensive US election coverage ever

Global announces its most extensive US election coverage ever

Two dead and six injured as gunman opens fire in Halloween horror shooting in Orlando

Two dead and six injured as gunman opens fire in Halloween horror shooting in Orlando

Tube fares are set to rise next year

Misery for Londoners as Starmer orders Sadiq Khan to hike Tube and rail fares next year as part of funding deal
Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

CCTV images capture family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif in airport hours before she was found dead at home

CCTV images capture family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif in airport hours before she was found dead at home
City centre bike ban proposed to stop 'anti-social' cyclists - in move to protect pedestrians

City centre bike ban proposed to stop ‘anti-social’ cyclists - in move to protect pedestrians
David Goldstone in 2016

Labour's new 'Value for Money Tsar' to be paid £50,000 for working one day a week

Feargal Sharkey.

LBC and Feargal Sharkey uncover pollution three times above 'excessive' levels in Britain's rivers
Jennifer Lopez launches scathing tirade against Trump after Puerto Rico labelled 'floating pile of garbage' at rally

Jennifer Lopez launches scathing tirade against Trump after Puerto Rico labelled ‘floating pile of garbage’ at rally
Chancellor seeks to calm markets after Budget borrowing spree sparks jitters

Chancellor seeks to calm markets after Budget borrowing spree sparks jitters

Yulia Skripal was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok

Doctor 'gobsmacked' after Yulia Skripal woke up after Novichok poisoning, inquiry hears

Children Screen Time Rockets

Online grooming crimes reach record levels in UK - with more than 7,000 offences recorded over last year

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Lateness isn't just inconvenient - it's unacceptable

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

