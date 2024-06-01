Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role

1 June 2024, 23:22

David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King&squot;s Foundation ambassador.
By Chay Quinn

David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former sporting star was confirmed as an official supporter of Charles' charitable organisation a few weeks after he reportedly met the monarch privately to learn more about its work.

Beckham said: "I'm excited to be working with the King's Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity's work.

Read More: King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

"I've always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I'm particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation's education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."

In photographs released to mark the announcement, Beckham is pictured with the King on the doorstep of Highgrove, Charles' Gloucestershire retreat, and shown trying out his carpentry skills with foundation students taking part in woodworking courses at the Snowdon School of Furniture.

The foundation is the custodian of the Highgrove gardens and offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills at its Barley Court education centre on the estate.

David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador. Picture: Getty

Alongside its education programmes to protect traditional skills, the foundation, based at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, aims to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning, and support sustainable food production and teach rural skills.

Beckham said: "Having developed a love for the countryside I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation's work.

"It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty's foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens - and compare beekeeping tips!"

Since reportedly buying a converted barn in the Cotswolds, Beckham has posted on social media about his bee keeping.

He uploaded an Instagram video on World Bee Day last year showing him working on a beehive and in another post he is pictured next to a hive with the words "Be kind & they will be calm".

The former footballer joins other foundation ambassadors like The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades, who represents building crafts, Alan Titchmarsh, horticulture, and Sarah Beeny, buildings and heritage.

Married to former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham since 1999, the ex-midfield player has gone on to co-own the US team Inter Miami, which signed Lionel Messi last summer.

