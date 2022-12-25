King Charles uses first Christmas Day speech to pay tribute to people 'trying to keep their families warm'

25 December 2022, 15:10 | Updated: 25 December 2022, 15:39

By Kit Heren

King Charles has paid tribute to people suffering in the cost of living crisis and those trying to "keep their families warm" in his first Christmas address to the nation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
King Charles paid tribute to his "beloved" mother the Queen
King Charles paid tribute to his "beloved" mother the Queen. Picture: Buckingham Palace

And the new monarch thanked the British people in the eight-minute speech, which he wrote himself, for their "deeply touching" support and sympathy after the death of the Queen, who was 96.

He said that his mother believed in "the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others", adding that he shared this faith.

Charles said that this ability was "the essence of community", which he sees this year in the "humanity" of people doing their bit to help others, with so many in the UK struggling.

The Queen and then-Prince Charles
The Queen and then-Prince Charles. Picture: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament
Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: Getty

Charles delivered his historic Christmas broadcast standing in the quire of St George's Chapel, mirroring the late Queen's 1999 festive address, and it followed his mother's well-established template, a personal reflection on the year, touching on current issues and with a Christian framework.

He said: "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father.

"I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family.

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones.

"We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.

The Queen and Charles together
The Queen and Charles together. Picture: Getty

"In the much-loved carol O Little Town Of Bethlehem we sing of how 'in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light'.

"My mother's belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people and it is one which I share with my whole heart.

"It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them.

"This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society.

"We see it in the selfless dedication of our Armed Forces and Emergency Services who work tirelessly to keep us all safe, and who performed so magnificently as we mourned the passing of our late Queen.

King Charles and Camilla at the royal carol service
King Charles and Camilla at the royal carol service. Picture: Getty

"We see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers and indeed all those working in public service, whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities.

"And at this time of great anxiety and hardship, be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm, we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth who so readily respond to the plight of others.

King Charles
King Charles. Picture: Getty

"I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need, together with the many charitable organisations which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances.

"Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras, have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year.

"Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as our self.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit. "Some years ago, I was able to fulfil a life-long wish to visit Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity.

"There, I went down into the Chapel of the Manger and stood in silent reverence by the Silver Star that is inlaid on the floor and marks the place of our Lord Jesus Christ's birth.

Charles praised community organisations helping people in need
Charles praised community organisations helping people in need. Picture: Getty

"It meant more to me than I can possibly express to stand on that spot where, as the Bible tells us, 'The light that has come into the world' was born.

Read more: Princess Charlotte and Prince George steal the show at royal carol concert

"While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief.

"So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future.

"Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always.

"With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Afghanistan

NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban rulers ban women

Winter Weather New York

Freezing monster storm across US claims at least 24 lives

France Shooting Protest

Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants, prosecutors say

Christmas

In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

The royal family have been to church

King Charles and the royal family greet crowds at Sandringham Christmas Day church service

South Africa Truck Explosion

Death toll rises after South Africa tanker lorry explosion

Vatican Pope Christmas

Pope uses Christmas message to lament ‘icy winds of war buffeting humanity’

Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y

At least 18 dead as monster storm brings rain, snow and cold across US

The dog (not pictured) is believed to have started the fire

Dog started house fire by jumping on hairdryer, firefighters claim

Afghan women protest against the university ban

US condemns Taliban over NGO jobs ban for women in Afghanistan

Russia Ukraine War Christmas

Some Ukrainians move Christmas to ‘break connection’ with Russia

Maxi Jazz has died

Tributes pour in after Maxi Jazz, Faithless singer, dies aged 65

Indonesia Rohingya Refugees

58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

Pope Francis

Pope Francis criticises people who are 'ravenous' for wealth and power in Christmas homily

Police at the scene of the shooting

Young woman shot to death and three men wounded at pub in Merseyside, in 'heartbreaking' Christmas Eve attack

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show

Princess Charlotte and Prince George steal the show at royal carol concert

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

Winter Weather Michigan

At least 17 die as wild winter storm brings mayhem in US

Vatican Christmas Eve

Pope uses Christmas Eve Mass to rebuke those hungry for power

Christmas Florida

Frigid weather fails to stop Florida’s surfing Santas

Election 2022 Arizona

Kari Lake loses case over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

Russia Ukraine War Kherson’s Struggle

Russian shells pound Kherson, leaving 10 dead

Palestinians Bethlehem Christmas

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic as Christmas visitors return

South Africa Truck Explosion

Eight killed as liquified gas tanker explodes in South Africa

Center Parcs in Longleat

Boy, 4, dies after medical incident at Center Parcs

Rob Burrow

'Sleep well you scum': dad's fury as wheelchair-adapted van of disabled rugby league icon Rob Burrow vandalised

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita best of

Best of 2022: Sangita Myska's top moments of standing up to injustice

Iain Dale 05/12/22

Best of 2022: Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'
shelagh 2022

Best of 2022: 'Until I broke the law, people didn't listen to me!': Eco-protestor tells Shelagh Fogarty after prison time
Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash
Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

cost of living

Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'
12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover
Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit