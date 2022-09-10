King Charles to be formally proclaimed monarch in historic Accession Council ceremony

King Charles will officially replace the Queen as monarch. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony on Saturday.

The historic event will be televised for the first time ever as Privy Councillors confirm the King's role, despite him automatically taking it on after the death of his mother.

The new monarch will not attend the ceremony - set to be held at the State Apartments of St James's Palace - only joining after he has been proclaimed monarch, at 10am, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

The historic event comes after Charles gave a landmark address to the nation on Friday and paid a poignant and moving tribute to his "darling Mama" the Queen who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

"We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said.

The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: "That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today".

He also paid tribute to his "darling wife" Camilla, calling her "my Queen Consort" and saying he can "count on her loving help".

"I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much," he added.

The Proclamation ceremony will feature a platform party - made up of Camilla, William, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lord Chancellor, the Archbishop of York, the Prime Minister, the Lord Privy Seal, the Lord Great Chamberlain, the Earl Marshal and the Lord President - who will sign the Proclamation.

During the event the Lord President will announce the death of the Queen and call upon the Clerk of the Council to read aloud the text of the Accession Proclamation.

It will include Charles's chosen title as King, already known to be King Charles.

At 11am, a Principal Proclamation will be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms in the open air from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's.

It will be followed by a flurry of Proclamations around the country, with the second one at City of London at the Royal Exchange at midday on Saturday, and further Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

Union flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James's Palace until one hour after the Proclamations to mark the occasion before returning to half-mast in mourning for the Queen's death.

Explaining the process, Buckingham Palace earlier said: "His Majesty The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10.00hrs (on Saturday) in the State Apartments of St James's Palace, London.

"The Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, is divided into two parts.

"In Part I, the Privy Council, without The King present, will proclaim the Sovereign, and formally approve various consequential Orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation.

"Part II, is the holding by The King of His Majesty's first Privy Council.

"The King will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government."