King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

24 October 2024, 15:25

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.
By Danielle de Wolfe

King Charles' lifelong friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar died after becoming trapped between his bed and a wall while drunk, an inquest has heard.

Mr Farquhar died at the age of 78 at the King's Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire on March 6 of this year.

The inquest heard that Mr Farquhar, who was not only a huntsman but the Queen Mother's equerry, was found with his legs in the air above his head behind a bedside table.

The royal companion, who had previously served in the Queen's Own Hussars - a cavalry regiment of the British Army, is said to have developed a drinking problem in later years.

Speaking at the inquest at Salisbury Coroner's Court, his daughter Victoria said: “He would drink a litre of gin and a couple of bottles of wine in a day.”

The coroner heard how Farquhar’s blood alcohol level was 4.5 times over the drink-drive limit at the time of his death.

A bottle of gin, two empty wine bottles and a half-empty bottle of whisky were also discovered at the country property.

The inquest heard how on March 6, care worker Beth Gillingham arrived at his home near Chippenham, Wiltshire, to find Mr Farquhar unresponsive.

During her daily visit, the coroner heard how Ms Gillingham went upstairs when the guest did not respond to her calls.

She recounted how she did not spot Mr Farquar until she peered down the side of the bed and saw him wedged against the wall.

Upon finding no pulse, she described how she immediately called the police, with officers pronouncing him dead just after 1pm.

Widely known as “the captain”, Charles' longtime friend was also good friends with Queen Camilla, having lived in a rented farmhouse on the Highgrove estate for many years.

He was married to Pammie-Jane Chafer and had three daughters, one of which - Rose Farquhar - briefly dated Prince William in 2000.

He's a character described by Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles as “wild as a hawk in his youth, but always great fun”.

Leading tributes to Mr Farquhar, Mr Bowles said he had been in poor health in recent months.

THE BEAUFORT HUNT LED BY JOINT MASTER CAPTAIN IAN FARQUHAR NEAR THEIR BADMINTON KENNELS GLOUCESTERSHIRE UK
THE BEAUFORT HUNT LED BY JOINT MASTER CAPTAIN IAN FARQUHAR NEAR THEIR BADMINTON KENNELS GLOUCESTERSHIRE UK. Picture: Alamy

He told the Mail that his friend was "wild as a hawk in his youth, but always great fun".

He added that Mr Farquhar, who was known as 'The Captain', will be "judged by history as one of the great Master of Hounds".

Mr Farquhar was Master of the Beaufort Hunt for over 30 years.

Paying tribute on Instagram, the hunt said: "It is with broken hearts we send our love and condolences to the family and friends of our own Captain Ian Farquhar, who so brilliantly piloted us for 34 years and passed away peacefully this week.

"‘Captain’ as he was known by many was loved and cherished by the entire hunting community, as someone who was supportive, kind and always there with excellent forward thinking advice for anyone who asked him.

"He had a wicked sense of humour and anyone who was lucky enough to be in his company and listen to tales of his extremely varied and adventurous life both in the army and the hunting world will hold onto those memories forever.

"Captain’s passions in life were hounds, his family and dogs - of which we know there’ll be a whole pack waiting for him up there thrilled to be in his company again.

"A true countryman and a true gent - he will be hugely missed."

