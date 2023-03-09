'It's their birthright': Harry and Meghan say Lilibet was automatically 'princess' after King 'chose to give her title'

Charles gave Harry permission for Harry's children to use prince and princess titles
Charles gave Harry permission for Harry's children to use prince and princess titles

Harry and Meghan have declared Lilibet's title of "princess" was her birthright after it was claimed the King let them call their children "prince" and "princess" at the Queen's funeral.

Prince Harry was said to have been told his children could use the titles in a private conversation with Charles during during the mourning last year. The move was seen as a kind of olive branch to the Sussexes.

The title of princess was used for Lilibet, the Sussexes' 21-month-old daughter, for the first time on Wednesday as it was announced she had been christened in California.

Now the Sussexes have declared: "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch.

"This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

It's been reported that despite the couple's repeated attacks against the monarchy, they had been in touch with royal aides over the issue of naming Lilibet "princess". It was claimed they feared their children would not be given use of the titles.

They were granted them when Charles came to the throne.

"The appropriate conversations took place ahead of Lilibet's christening," a royal source told The Mirror.

The couple called their daughter "Princess Lilibet Diana" in a statement announcing she had been christened in a private ceremony at the Sussexes' Montecito home in California.

It is understood they will use the name for formal settings, with Harry and Meghan wanting to ensure Archie and Lilibet can use the titles if they choose to as they grow up, or drop them altogether.

Lilibet will now be called a princess
Lilibet will now be called a princess

They had only been referred to as "master" and "miss" on the royals' website, with a spokesman for the King saying previously that their names would be updated "as and when we get information".

The couples' fears for their children's titles extends back years. In 2021, Meghan claimed in their controversial interview with Oprah that Archie had not been allowed to be a prince because of his race.

However, he was actually not given the title immediately because of the rules around who gets to call themselves a prince or princess.

Rules set out more than 100 years ago by George V say they get the titles by being children of the son of the monarch – meaning they now get to use them because Charles has acceded to the throne.

The palace said the website will be updated in due course.

Harry and Meghan want Archie and Lilibet to be called prince and princess
Harry and Meghan want Archie and Lilibet to be called prince and princess

It is thought there were about 20 to 30 guests at the baptism, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

It is unknown if any royals were present. Omid Scobie, a journalist close to the Sussexes, claimed senior royals including the King and Prince William were invited but did not attend.

