King Charles 'granted Harry permission to call Archie and Lilibet prince and princess in private chat at Queen's funeral'

Charles gave Harry permission for Harry's children to use prince and princess titles. Picture: Royals/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry was told his children could use the titles prince and princess in a private conversation with the King during Queen Elizabeth's funeral last year.

The title of princess was used for Lilibet, the Sussexes' 21-month-old daughter, for the first time as it was announced she had been christened in California.

It's been reported that despite the couple's repeated attacks against the monarchy, they have been in touch with royal aides over the issue. It was claimed they feared their children would not be granted use of the titles.

They were granted them when Charles came to the throne.

"The appropriate conversations took place ahead of Lilibet's christening," a source told The Mirror.

The couple called their daughter "Princess Lilibet Diana" in a statement announcing she had been christened in a private ceremony at the Sussexes' Montecito home in California.

It is understood they will use the name for formal settings, with Harry and Meghan wanting to ensure Archie and Lilibet can use the titles if they choose to as they grow up, or drop them altogether.

Lilibet will now be called a princess. Picture: Royals

They had only been referred to as "master" and "miss" on the royals' website, with a spokesman for the King saying previously that their names would be updated "as and when we get information".

The couples' fears for their children's titles extends back years. In 2021, Meghan claimed in their controversial interview with Oprah that Archie had not been allowed to be a prince because of his race.

However, he was actually not given the title immediately because of the rules around who gets to call themselves a prince or princess.

Rules set out more than 100 years ago by George V say they get the titles by being children of the son of the monarch – meaning they have now been given use of them because Charles has acceded to the throne.

The palace said the website will be updated in due course.

Harry and Meghan want Archie and Lilibet to be called prince and princess. Picture: Royals

It is thought there were about 20 to 30 guests at the baptism, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

It is unknown if any royals were present. Omid Scobie, a journalist close to the Sussexes, claimed senior royals including the King and Prince William were invited but did not attend.