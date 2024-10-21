'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'

By Kit Heren

King Charles has been heckled by an Australian senator who told him that he had "destroyed" her land as he gave a speech during his tour of the country.

The King had been giving a speech in Canberra about his relationship with Australia, with Camilla and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance, as well as a large crowd.

He had just finished speaking at the event at Government House and was receiving applause as Senator Lidia Thorpe stepped into the aisle and began shouting at him for about 30 seconds.

Ms Thorpe, who has Aboriginal Australian heritage, said: "As Ms Thorpe was gently ushered from the hall she shouted: "You are not our King, you are not Sovereign... you have committed genocide against our people.

"Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us... Our babies, Our people. You destroyed our land."

She continued: "Give us a treaty - we want a treaty with this country... This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King you are not our King."

She had earlier turned her back as God Save the King played.

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe disrupts proceedings on Monday. Picture: Getty

Charles is the monarch of Australia, as well as 13 other Commonwealth countries. Many people in these countries want their states to become a republic, although others are also support having the British monarch as head of state.

A 1999 referendum gave a slight majority to keeping the monarch. Another planned referendum was postponed earlier this year. Charles himself has said a decision on keeping the monarchy is up to the Australian people.

Earlier, the royals attended a church service in north Sydney before Charles went on to deliver a speech at the New South Wales parliament.

He joked about the passing "sands of time" after presenting an hourglass he dubbed a "speech timer" to an Australian assembly to mark the 200th anniversary of its upper house.

Charles and Camilla. Picture: Getty

King Charles shakes hands with people after attending a reception to celebrate the bicentenary of the Legislative Council in Sydney. Picture: Getty

The King, who attended commemorations marking the 150th anniversary of the Legislative Council in 1974, said in a speech to guests: "Democratic systems must evolve, of course, to remain fit for purpose, but they are, nevertheless, essentially sound systems, as I said in this building 50 years ago.

"When underpinned by wisdom and good faith, democracy has, I believe, an extraordinary capacity for innovation, compromise and adaptability, as well as stability.

"Moreover, strong parliamentary systems, like the one we celebrate on this special occasion, are fundamental to the democracies that serve today's diverse societies; and are even more vital, given the ever-changing natural, social, economic and technological environment."

Charles made the guests laugh with a quip about time: "With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long."

The tour marks Charles' first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles III presents an hourglass as a gift for the Bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council. Picture: Getty

Charles and Camilla leave after a Sunday morning service at St Thomas' Anglican Church in Sydney. Picture: Getty

Before he and Camilla joined the churchgoers at St Thomas' Anglican Church, its Rector Michael Mantle made them laugh when he told them: "Jesus said you will not know the day nor the hour when the King will come."

When the couple first arrived they met some of the younger members of the congregation at the church door as a group of protesters could be heard shouting "not my King" but were drowned out by shouts of "hip hip hooray".

The Rector's wife, Ellie Mantle, had ushered the children out to meet the royals and brought a rugby ball, cricket ball and stuffed koala, gifts for the King's grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She said: "It's a great honour for us as it's the first opportunity for the public to see the King and Queen."

After the service the royal couple went outside the church to shake hands with the well-wishers, who numbered around two hundred people, with some waiting since 5am to catch a glimpse of the royals.

King Charles delivers a speech during a Bicentenary of the Legislative Council event at NSW Parliament House. Picture: Getty