King Charles took two 112-mile helicopter trips in 24 hours to attend event where he warned about climate change

King Charles attended the opening of the Africa Centre in Southwark, London. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles took two 112-mile helicopter trips in the space of 24 hours to attend the opening of the new Africa centre in London, at which he warned about climate change.

The King decided to fly the 112-mile journey from his Royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk to the opening of the centre in Southwark, London.

The trips, totalling 224 miles combined, would have used hundreds of gallons of aviation fuel.

The King's decision to take the trips came to light after a notice to Air Missions was issued on January 26, the day King Charles travelled, for a No Flight Zone between Sandringham and London from 11.15am to 12.50pm.

King Charles attends the Africa Centre in Southwark, London. Picture: Getty

Another notice was made roughly at around the same time the following day for the King's return to Sandringham.

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, the decision to use the royal helicopter was made in an attempt to reduce disruption for members of the public.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Royal Travel seeks to find the best balance of security, efficiency, and the need to minimise disruption for others when planning transport for His Majesty’s busy programme".

It comes after last year's revelation that Charles and his partner Camilla embarked on more than 40 private flights between them in 2021 alone, including around the UK.

This includes the UN Climate Conference COP26 in Glasgow.

Then Prince of Wales attends Cop26. Picture: Getty

It is estimated private planes and helicopters emit as much as 20 times the carbon emissions of a standard train or plane.

King Charles is not the first public official to come under fire for his use of aviation travel within the UK.

Rishi Sunak was previously criticised for using an RAF jet to fly 200 miles to Leeds for a visit to a healthcare centre.

Downing Street posted a photo the PM getting on the plane. Picture: Downing Street

Downing Street has said that Prime Minister made the 36-minute trip by air because it was the "most effective use of his time".

Mr Sunak's spokesperson said the Prime Minister had flown instead of travelling by train, which takes around two hours 22 minutes, as it was the "most effective use of his time".

He said: "The transport the prime minister takes will vary and is always done with any interests of most effective use of time, enabling him to get around the entirety of the UK when there is a great deal of pressure on his time.

"It will vary depending on what's most appropriate."