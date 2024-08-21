King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

King Charles today met with the families of the three young girls killed in the Southport knife attack.

The King held a private meeting with the grieving families at Clarence House, one of his royal residencies in London.

This comes after Charles visited Southport on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of the attack which killed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, as well as injuring ten more.

During his visit, Charles held a private meeting with the survivors of the attack, which took place at The Hart Space community centre on 29 July, as well as their families.

The King also met with local community leaders and frontline emergency services to thank them for their work in the wake of the recent stabbings.

Patrick Hurley, MP for Southport, met the King at Southport Community Fire Station, and said: "He was very keen to express his sympathy and empathy.

"Very keen to make sure the people of Southport know that from the symbolism perspective, the country's heart goes out to the people here."

King Charles III views the flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport. Picture: Alamy

King Charles visits Southport. Picture: Getty

King Charles visits Southport. Picture: Getty

The Southport stabbings sparked riots across the UK after a knifeman entered the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the community centre in Southport.

The suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

The disorder included looting with hotels housing asylum seekers also attacked before counter demonstrations appeared to quell the disturbances.

Police officers in riot gear gesture with batons during riots in Liverpool held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport. Picture: Getty

The violence, denounced as "far-right thuggery" by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was sparked by false claims about the identity of a teenage suspect later charged with three counts of murder.

Following the attack, the King sent his condolences, noting: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today."

In the wake of the incident, King Charles explained that he had "shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many" with the PM.

The three girls killed in the Southport stabbing attack are Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Picture: Handout

It comes as Taylor Swift is said to have reached out to the Southport stabbing victims' families privately ahead of her Wembley gig.