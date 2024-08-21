King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

21 August 2024, 18:35

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

King Charles today met with the families of the three young girls killed in the Southport knife attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King held a private meeting with the grieving families at Clarence House, one of his royal residencies in London.

This comes after Charles visited Southport on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of the attack which killed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, as well as injuring ten more.

During his visit, Charles held a private meeting with the survivors of the attack, which took place at The Hart Space community centre on 29 July, as well as their families.

Read more: Taylor Swift meets victims and families of Southport attack before Wembley Stadium shows

Read more: Private funeral for Southport knife attack victim Bebe King held as heroic dance teacher readmitted to hospital

The King also met with local community leaders and frontline emergency services to thank them for their work in the wake of the recent stabbings.

Patrick Hurley, MP for Southport, met the King at Southport Community Fire Station, and said: "He was very keen to express his sympathy and empathy.

"Very keen to make sure the people of Southport know that from the symbolism perspective, the country's heart goes out to the people here."

King Charles III views the flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport
King Charles III views the flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport. Picture: Alamy
King Charles visits Southport
King Charles visits Southport. Picture: Getty
King Charles visits Southport
King Charles visits Southport. Picture: Getty

"Very keen to make sure the people of Southport know that from the symbolism perspective, the country's heart goes out to the people here."

The Southport stabbings sparked riots across the UK after a knifeman entered the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the community centre in Southport.

The suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

The disorder included looting with hotels housing asylum seekers also attacked before counter demonstrations appeared to quell the disturbances.

Police officers in riot gear gesture with batons during riots in Liverpool held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport
Police officers in riot gear gesture with batons during riots in Liverpool held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport. Picture: Getty

Read more: Taylor Swift meets victims and families of Southport attack before Wembley Stadium shows

The violence, denounced as "far-right thuggery" by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was sparked by false claims about the identity of a teenage suspect later charged with three counts of murder.

Following the attack, the King sent his condolences, noting: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today."

In the wake of the incident, King Charles explained that he had "shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many" with the PM.

The three girls killed in the Southport stabbing attack are Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar
The three girls killed in the Southport stabbing attack are Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Picture: Handout

It comes as Taylor Swift is said to have reached out to the Southport stabbing victims' families privately ahead of her Wembley gig.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emma Ramsay, 19

Pictured: British student, 19, who died after falling from Ibiza hotel balcony

Election 2024 Harris

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton to headline third day at Democratic convention

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was killed after a 'vanjacking'

'Unimaginable loss' Tributes made to 'beloved' Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson reveals opening date for his new pub as locals voice traffic fears

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass

Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Dorset Police responded after a girl was stabbed in Christchurch

Girl, 9, stabbed in street after playing with friend, as man and woman arrested

A police officer stands outside the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

A laptop screen showing Shein and a phone screen showing Temu

Shein sues Temu over copyright infringements as the feud between firms heats up

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Egypt expresses scepticism of Gaza ceasefire proposal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

David Daintree, 53, was found dead at the scene

Man, 53, mauled to death at home by his own XL Bully

Grainy cctv image showing bus wreckage and emergency workers

At least 28 people dead as bus carrying Shiite pilgrims crashes in Iran

Bryony Gawith and her four children died in the fire

Pictured: mum and 3 children aged 1, 5 and 9 who died in 'deliberate' Bradford house fire as man arrested for murder

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Maryna Scherbyna as she and her children are evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Moscow comes under one of largest Ukrainian drone attacks but destroys them all

Australian silver medal cyclist Matthew Richardson has defected to Team GB.

Australian Olympic cyclist Matthew Richardson hits out at critics after shock defection to Team GB

The smugglers were caught despite jumping off the boat

Moment drug runners trying to smuggle 350 kilos of cocaine into UK jump into sea to escape police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fresh raids have been conducted on the home of Andrew Tate

Police carry out fresh raids on Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors
Two bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers

Five bodies found in hunt for superyacht passengers with one still missing, as search ends for the day
Beth Damer was killed in the crash

Woman killed by boyfriend in 100mph BMW horror crash just a day after he bought new car

A health worker attends to an mpox patient at a treatment centre in Munigi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo reports more than 1,000 new mpox cases in a week

Molly-Mae is reportedly "bracing herself" for more people to come forward amid cheating allegations

Molly-Mae Hague 'bracing herself' for more girls to come forward and say Tommy Fury cheated with them
Ford sign in close-up

Ford to shift EVs strategy by building lower-cost pickups and commercial van

Iranian legislators attend an open session of parliament

Iran’s hard-line parliament approves all members of president’s cabinet

The captain of the superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily has been pictured for the first time

Superyacht captain recovers in hospital as divers smash their way into wreckage in search for missing passengers
Police at the scene and floral tributes left after the fire

Three children aged 1, 5 and 9 die along with woman in Bradford house fire, as man arrested on suspicion of murder
The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings over a 22-hour period spanning the UK

Met Office issue 22-hour weather warning as ex-Hurricane Ernesto brings 'heavy rain and gusts up to 60mph' to lash UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls
London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit