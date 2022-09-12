Emotional King Charles visibly moved as he hears God Save the King in historic address to Parliament

King Charles III was moved by a rendition of God Save the King. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

King Charles III appeared visibly moved by a stirring rendition of God Save the King after he spoke to MPs and peers for the first time in a historic address to Parliament.

His Majesty also looked moved as the Lord Speaker and the Commons Speaker expressed their condolences and said: 'Deep as our grief is, we know yours is deeper.’

Charles quoted Shakespeare in a tribute to his 'beloved mother' as he addressed Parliament for the first time since becoming monarch.

Charles quoted Shakespeare in a tribute to his 'beloved mother' . Picture: Alamy

He said: “As Shakespeare said of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living.”

His Majesty is visibly moved as God Save The King is sung for the first time in his presence. pic.twitter.com/y13scjnamt — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 12, 2022

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment, for the betterment of us all.”

Charles said the late Queen had “set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

A solemn King Charles appeared visibly moved by the speeches, and the rendition of God Save the King. Picture: Getty

“I am deeply grateful for addresses of condolence, which so touchingly encompass what late sovereign beloved mother meant to us all,” he added.

The King also referenced the connections within Westminster to his mother.

Addressing Parliament, he said: "From the fountain in New Palace Yard, which commemorates the late Queen's Silver Jubilee, to the sundial in Old Palace Yard for the Golden Jubilee.

"The magnificent stained glass window before me for the Diamond Jubilee.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive for today's service. Picture: Shutterstock

"And so poignantly, and yet to be formally unveiled, your most generous gift to Her late Majesty to mark the unprecedented Platinum Jubilee, which we celebrated only three months ago with such joyful hearts.

"The Great Bell of Big Ben, one of the most powerful symbols of our nation, throughout the world and housed within the Elizabeth Tower, also named for my mother's Diamond Jubilee, will mark the passage of the late Queen's progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday".

Charles and Camilla sit side-by-side during today's historic service. Picture: Getty

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told Westminster Hall that in his first address King Charles "pledged to uphold constitutional principles at the heart of our nation".

Sir Lindsay said: "In your first address to the nation you recognised your life would change as a result of the new responsibilities.

"You pledged yourself to uphold constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

"These are weighty responsibilities, as the early Queen Elizabeth said in her final speech to parliamentarians 'to be a king and wear a crown is a thing more glorious to them that see it than it is pleasant to them that bear it'."

Following the King's address, the audience stood and the national anthem was sung in Westminster Hall.

The King and Queen Consort then departed, followed by the Lords and Commons Speakers.

The Prime Minister Liz Truss and Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer then left among other senior parliamentary figures.

The king will fly to Edinburgh later today where the Queen’s coffin rests at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Royal family members will walk behind the coffin as it goes to St Giles’s Cathedral for public view after a service this afternoon.

The Queen’s funeral will be held in Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September.