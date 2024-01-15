King's portrait for public buildings, including councils, schools and courts, unveiled in £8m scheme

15 January 2024, 22:53

A new portrait of the King has been unveiled.
By Jenny Medlicott

A new official portrait has been unveiled of the King to be displayed in public buildings across the UK as part of an £8 million government-funded scheme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The monarch was captured last year by photographer Hugo Burnand, who also took the King and Queen's coronation portraits and their 2005 wedding photos.

The portrait shows Charles in full regalia inside Windsor Castle wearing his Royal Navy uniform as an Admiral of the Fleet along with an abundance of official medals and decorations.

He is pictured standing in the royal residence's Grand Corridor as he rests his right hand on his pristine white gloves on an antique table and grasps a sword in his left.

UK institutions, such as councils, courts, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services, will be now be able to apply to claim the formal, framed portrait of the monarch for free.

The Cabinet Office said the move seeks to carry on the tradition which saw many institutions display official portraits of Queen Elizabeth II.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: "The accession of His Majesty The King marked a new chapter in our national story.

Read more: Queen was so upset by naming of Lilibet she told aides ‘the only thing I own is my name, and now they’ve taken that’

Read more: William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

The portrait will be available for councils, courts, schools, police forces and more to claim for free.
"Displaying this new portrait will serve as a reminder to us all of the example set by our ultimate public servant and I hope as many eligible organisations as possible will wish to continue this proud British tradition and honour our King's reign."

The Cabinet Office said: "His Majesty's accession has marked the beginning of a new reign and the UK Government considers it right that public authorities, as part of the fabric of our nation, have the opportunity to commemorate this moment, strengthen civil pride and reflect the new era in our history."

But anti-monarchy campaign group Republic labelled the initiative a "shameful waste of money" when it was announced ahead of the coronation last year.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: "At a time when a majority of local councils are raising taxes and cutting public services, when schools and hospitals are struggling, to spend even £1 on this nonsense would be £1 too much."

He added: "The Government has lost the plot if they think people want their money spent on pictures of Charles. They need to scrap this scheme and direct the money where it's really needed."

On his Admiral of the Fleet (No. 1 Tailcoat), the King is wearing his Garter Collar and Sovereign's badge and Garter Star, his Thistle Star, the Bath Sovereign's badge, his Order of Merit, the Royal Victorian Order's Royal Victorian Chain and GCVO Sash, as well as a host of medals on his medal bar.

In February, the scheme will be extended to include town, parish and community councils and Ministry of Defence-sponsored cadet forces.

The portraits are expected to be delivered between February and April this year.

