King Charles' 'olive branch gesture' as Harry and Meghan feature in official Coronation souvenir programme

King Charles' 'olive branch gesture' as Harry and Meghan feature in official Coronation souvenir programme. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

First images from the King's Coronation souvenir programme have been released, featuring a family photo that includes Harry and Meghan despite ongoing familial rifts.

The inclusion of the portrait in the official Buckingham Palace souvenir programme is widely considered to be an 'olive branch' gesture to the King's youngest son and wife Meghan.

It comes as the first dress rehearsal for the King's Coronation took place in central London overnight.

The image was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson on King Charles III 70th birthday in 2018 - prior to the release of Harry's controversial tell-all memoir Spare.

The image, which was taken on King Charles III 70th birthday, was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson to mark the event. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The image, which was taken on King Charles III 70th birthday, was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson to mark the event. Picture: LBC / PA

The picture of a united front comes as the royals attempt to quell speculation that has plagued the family in recent months.

Taken in the gardens at Clarence House during the summer, the image shows Prince George sat on Charles' knee, while the Queen Consort can be seen with an arm around Princess Charlotte and Kate holds Prince Louis.

Meghan is pictured laughing alongside husband Harry - despite fractured relations behind the scenes.

Read more: Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'

Read more: Prince Harry set for 'quick trip' for King Charles's coronation ahead of "awkward" reunion with family foes

At the time the photograph was taken, Meghan and Kate were said to be at odds over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress.

Harry was also said to be privately accusing his family of not being supportive of his marriage, which had taken place a few months earlier in May.

The first dress rehearsal for the King's Coronation took place in central London overnight. Members of the military depart Buckingham Palace, central London. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The image follows the first dress rehearsal for the King's Coronation which took place during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Horse drawn carriages could be seen parading out of Buckingham Palace and down The Mall, with the cavalry practicing formations as they replicated the route.

It comes as news broke that Prince Harry will only briefly come to Britain for King Charles's coronation - with the Royal Family reunion set to be "quick and awkward", according to a royal expert.

Jennie Bond added: "Harry's going to make a fleeting visit, we're told, for the coronation".

She continued: "It's not beyond the bounds of possibility that he will fly straight out after the ceremony and get back to California just about in time to celebrate late in the day with his little son, Archie, who's fourth birthday it is."