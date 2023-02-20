King Charles 'vows not to leave Prince Andrew homeless or penniless' amid eviction fears

Prince Andrew will not be made "homeless or penniless". Picture: Alamy/Getty/Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles will not leave Prince Andrew "homeless or penniless" amid fears he will have to move out of his royal residence in Windsor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The prince is preparing to move out of his royal residence in the grounds of Windsor Castle after King Charles slashed his income, it is understood.

Andrew has lived in the Royal Lodge, which has a 98-acre estate, since 2003, when he secured a 75-year lease.

But the property is expensive to maintain and already in need of repairs - and Charles is expected to cut Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance from April.

The move means Andrew will not be able to maintain the Royal Lodge, and will have to move out instead.

However, the King has vowed to not leave his brother 'homeless or penniless', it is believed.

"The King is not going to leave his brother homeless or penniless," a source told the Telegraph.

Read more: Prince Andrew to be 'evicted' from 30-room royal mansion, as King Charles tells him 'use your own money to pay for things'

Read more: Prince Andrew 'hopes unsealed documents will demolish Virginia Giuffre's case' and save his reputation

Several members of the royal family are understood to have had their allowances cut since the King took his place on the throne.

"This is about Charles telling Andrew that he can use his own money to pay for things," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

"The same goes for other members of the family, such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

"And while there is leniency with working members of the family, who have offices funded by the Sovereign Grant, there have been other examples.

"Sophie and Edward’s daughter Lady Louise, for example, inherited Prince Philip’s carriage but Charles doesn’t feel like he should pay for the upkeep of the ponies to pull the carriage."

Andrew's other sources of income include his navy pension as well as inheritance from the late Queen and Prince Philip.

He was previously gifted Sunninghill Park in Berkshire by the Queen as a wedding present but chose to sell the house to a Kazakh billionaire for £15m in 2007.

Charles is said to still be funding his private security after having his taxpayer-funded Met Police armed guards removed.