King Charles to divert profits from £1bn offshore wind farm deal for the ‘public good’

19 January 2023, 08:06

King Charles said the profits should go to 'the public good'
King Charles said the profits should go to 'the public good'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The King has asked for profits from a £1 billion-a-year Crown Estate wind farm deal to be used for the "public good" rather than go to the Royal Family.

Under the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which is currently £86.3 million a year, the King receives 25% of the Crown Estate's annual surplus.

Six new offshore wind energy lease agreements, announced by the Crown Estate on Thursday, have generated a major windfall for the Estate, which would usually lead to a jump in the monarchy's official funding.

But Charles has requested that the extra funds "be directed for wider public good", instead of to the Sovereign Grant, at a time when many are facing financial hardship.

Read more: 'I no longer have enough in the tank': Jacinda Ardern steps down as New Zealand PM

Read more: Big freeze chaos: All flights grounded at Manchester Airport as heavy snow and ice shuts both runways

It is not clear as to the exact amount of taxpayer funding the King has passed up and asked to be used for public good, but it is likely to be many millions.

The Crown Estate - an ancient portfolio of land and property - belongs to the reigning monarch 'in right of The Crown' but it is not their private property.

The monarch surrenders the revenue from the Estate - more than £312 million a year - to the Treasury each year for the benefit of the nation's finances, in exchange for the Sovereign Grant.

The King's Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, who manages the royal household's finances, has contacted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt - his fellow Royal Trustees - to ask for "an appropriate reduction" in the percentage of Crown Estate profits used for the Sovereign Grant.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In view of the offshore energy windfall, the Keeper of the Privy Purse has written to the Prime Minister and Chancellor to share the King's wish that this windfall be directed for wider public good, rather than to the Sovereign Grant, through an appropriate reduction in the proportion of Crown Estate surplus that funds the Sovereign Grant."

The Sovereign Grant is based on funds two years in arrears, so any boost in Crown Estate profits and new percentage arrangements would not impact the grant until 2024-2025.

The King used his first Christmas broadcast last month to sympathise with families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and praise individuals, charities and faith groups supporting those in need.

He spoke about the "great anxiety and hardship" experienced by many trying to "pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm" during his televised message, which featured footage of a food bank and other scenes of meals being distributed to the homeless.

The Sovereign Grant covers the running costs of the royal household and events such as official receptions, investitures and garden parties.

The percentage increased from 15% to 25% in 2017 to cover the cost of a 10-year programme of £369 million's worth of repairs at the Palace.

The Grant goes up if Crown Estate profits increase, but it does not fall when they decrease.

The capital value of the portfolio is more than £15 billion.

The Crown Estate confirmed on Thursday it had signed lease agreements for six offshore wind projects which have the potential to power more than 7 million homes.

Three of the six projects are located off the North Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire coast, and three are located in the North Sea off the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast.

Together they will pay around £1 billion to the Crown Estate every year.

Gus Jaspert, managing director, marine, at The Crown Estate, said: "Today marks a significant milestone for the UK on the road to net zero, unlocking green energy potential for more than seven million homes and demonstrating to the world that the UK offshore wind industry is growing at pace to help meet the climate challenge."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

Alex Scott was threatened with kidnap in Russia

'Girls like you, I kill': Alex Scott reveals chilling kidnap threat from Moscow taxi driver during Russian World Cup

The father of Constance Marten has issued a plea for her safe return

'Darling Constance, please turn yourself and your wee one in to the police': Plea from father of missing aristocrat

A Ukrainian deminer, left, holds a mine detector as he listens to a Cambodian demining expert, right, during a training session in Preytotoeung village, Battambang province, Cambodia

Ukrainians learn mine-clearing skills from Cambodian experts

Mr Gove said the funds would be used to tranform transform Catterick Garrison town centre

Gove denies £19m levelling up cash for Richmond in Yorkshire is headed there 'because the MP is Rishi Sunak'

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape

Marion is the oldest person in Scotland

Oldest person in Scotland reveals secret to long life on 110th birthday

Protesters march during a demonstration against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plan in Marseille on Thursday March 5 2020

Strikes and protests test French plan to raise retirement age

Manchester airport closed for two hours amid heavy snow

Manchester Airport reopens after runways closed by heavy snow as cold spell batters Britain

Ambulance workers and nurses are set to strike on the same day in February

'Biggest strike in NHS history' feared, as health leaders plan for day when nurses and ambulance workers walk out

Ahmed Khalio

Married father with baby jailed for groping and pinning schoolgirl against shop counter while asking 'do you love me?'

Julian Sands is missing

British film star Julian Sands, 65, missing in remote, stormy California mountains where two hikers have recently died

David Hunter and his wife

British woman begged her father not to kill himself after suffocating mother, Cyprus court hears

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

An eight-year-old girl India who was heiress to a multimillion-dollar fortune has instead become a nun in a strict religious order, abandoning her material possessions.

Eight-year-old heiress forgoes multimillion-dollar fortune to become nun

Jacinda Ardern has resigned

'I no longer have enough in the tank': Jacinda Ardern steps down as New Zealand PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

Musk-Tesla Tweet Trial

Elon Musk depicted as both liar and visionary in Tesla tweet trial

Rishi Sunak has reiterated his commitment to levelling up

Red wall loses out in 'Hunger games-style contest' as southeast favoured for levelling up fund cash
Flo Rida Endorsement Deal

Rapper Flo Rida awarded 82.6 million dollars for breach of contract case

Shakira allegedly discovered her ex Gerard Piqué cheating after 'finding jam in the fridge'

Shakira 'worked out ex Gerard Pique was cheating on her after discovering jar of jam in her fridge'
Japan Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt missing 12.7 million dollars from account, say lawyers

Alaska Fatal Polar Bear Attack

Polar bear attack kills young mother and one-year-old son

Protesters at Just Stop Oil repeatedly brought the M25 to a standstill (Junction 22 not pictured)

Just Stop Oil eco activist spared jail after he whinges M25 stunt ruined his life and harmed relationship with partner
Switzerland Davos Forum

Zelensky urges world to move faster over Russian attacks

A rail minister has admitted more money has been lost due to rail walkouts than it would have cost to settle the dispute with unions months ago.

Rail minister admits settling dispute months ago would have cost less than impact of strikes
FAA-Virgin Atlantic-Fine

US fines Virgin Atlantic one million dollars for flights over Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak and Starmer's political futures may depend on how they deal with the NHS crisis this winter
SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff
‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high
Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'
Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit