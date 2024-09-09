King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy

Prince Charles said it was wonderful that Princess Kate is now focused on staying cancer-free. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The King and his wife have shared their thoughts after Princess Kate shared an emotive video earlier today, in which she shared that her chemotherapy treatment has come to an end.

They said that it's "wonderful news", as Kate said that she is now "focused on staying cancer free".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Pleased to hear the Princess of Wales has finished chemotherapy.

"On behalf of the entire country, I send her my very best wishes for a full recovery."

Cancer charities are praising the Princess of Wales for being open about her cancer diagnosis - following her announcement that she's finished chemotherapy.

Speaking in the video, Kate said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted.

"Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time.

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" when she first announced her diagnosis.

It came as King Charles also revealed that he had been diagnosed with "a form of cancer", which was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.