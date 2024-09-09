King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy

9 September 2024, 23:44

Prince Charles said it was wonderful that Princess Kate is now focused on staying cancer-free
Prince Charles said it was wonderful that Princess Kate is now focused on staying cancer-free. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The King and his wife have shared their thoughts after Princess Kate shared an emotive video earlier today, in which she shared that her chemotherapy treatment has come to an end.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They said that it's "wonderful news", as Kate said that she is now "focused on staying cancer free".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Pleased to hear the Princess of Wales has finished chemotherapy.

"On behalf of the entire country, I send her my very best wishes for a full recovery."

Cancer charities are praising the Princess of Wales for being open about her cancer diagnosis - following her announcement that she's finished chemotherapy.

Speaking in the video, Kate said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. 

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

Read more: Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment as she returns to public duties

Read more: 'I'm going to be ok': Princess Kate reassures nation after revealing she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted.

"Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. 

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. 

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. 

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" when she first announced her diagnosis.

It came as King Charles also revealed that he had been diagnosed with "a form of cancer", which was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (Maxar)

Spacecraft to study Jupiter moon’s underground ocean cleared for October launch

James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93

Hollywood actor James Earl Jones dies aged 93

Apple Event page displayed on a phone screen

Another one? Why Apple’s iPhone still matters

Apple has unveiled a brand new range of iPhones at its biggest event of the year

Apple unveils new iPhone 16, watch and AirPods alongside big AI updates

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa (Evan Agostini via Invision)

Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, reveals cancer diagnosis

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (AP Photo)

Trump signals support for reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug

A view of the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales,...

Girl, 13, pleads guilty in court to wounding mother, 47, with intent

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

UN chief calls the death and destruction in Gaza the worst he has seen

The Princess intends to make a gradual return to her royal duties

Princess Kate plans return to public life having completed chemotherapy treatment

Exclusive
Online retailer SHEIN is selling knives for as little as £1 - without age checks

School children buying knives from Chinese fast-fashion site SHEIN for as little as £1

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video

Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate has completed cancer treatment

Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Nancy Faeser speaks during a press conference in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Germany expands controls at borders to stem migration and extremism risks

Princess Kate has announced she has finished her chemotherapy

Read in full: Princess Kate's emotional statement announcing she has completed chemotherapy

Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy treatment, it has been confirmed

Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment and is 'doing what she can' to stay cancer free

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charlie Mullins (l) who has put his home on the market ahead of the budget

Won't pull the plug! Downing St hits back after 'Britain's richest plumber' vowed to flee the country over Labour tax hikes
Elderly / Middle aged woman on a beach on a cold windy day in the UK.

Winter is coming: UK braced as cold air from 'Arctic Blast' sweeps in sending temperatures plummeting
Houses are submerged in flood after typhoon Yagi hit Yen Bai province,

Vietnam storm death toll rises after bus swept away and bridge collapses

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (Courtesy of the Eygi family/International Solidarity Movement via AP)

Mourners attend funeral for American activist ‘shot dead by Israeli troops’

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen leads CMA award nominations as Beyonce misses out

Joanne Tulip was raped and murdered by Steven Ling

Killer who stabbed woman 60 times before carving swastikas onto her body should be freed, parole board rules
Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air during a Russian aerial attack on the capital in Kyiv, Ukraine

Iranian missiles in Russia are legitimate target, Ukrainian official says

Former England rugby player Ben Cohen admits he is 'fighting to save his home and his relationship' after appearing on court on behalf of partner Kristina Rihanoff.

Ben Cohen admits he's 'fighting to save his home and relationship' after appearing in court for partner Kristina Rihanoff
Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed while at the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child

Man in court charged with fatal stabbing of mother in front of her child at Notting Hill Carnival
A Northern Ireland BBQ restaurant has blasted a ‘food reviewer’ for charging a fee.

BBQ restaurant blasts 'food reviewer' who offered to visit - but wanted to charge them £169 for the privilege

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is said to be losing patience with his brother Prince Andrew over his continued refusal to leave Royal Lodge

King Charles ‘losing patience’ with Prince Andrew in row over Royal Lodge

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit