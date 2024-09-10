King Charles set to visit cancer expert on tour to Australia and Samoa this October

King Charles and Queen Camilla will go on tour in October. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

King Charles will meet with leading cancer experts on his upcoming trip to Australia next month, after having treatment for the disease this year.

Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake a tour of the Commonwealth nation and island of Samoa between the 18th and 24th October.

This will be his first trip to both countries since taking to the thrown.

It's likely that the programme will give him time to rest and recover after spending so long flying.

He will also meet with two 'Australians of the Year', Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer and hear about their work in helping those affected by melanoma, one of the country's most common cancers.

The 75-year-old king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

He went on to return to public duties and has carried out a light calendar of engagements, while continuing to work on state matters from his desk.

Yesterday, his daughter-in-law Kate revealed that she had completed chemotherapy for her own cancer diagnosis, and hopes to return to public duties in the coming months.

In a video shared online, she was filmed laughing and playing with her husband and three children at their Norfolk home, and said: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."