King Charles strips UK brands of royal warrant - including Cadbury and Marmite

22 December 2024, 17:54

King Charles has stripped chocolate giant Cadbury of its Royal Warrant, and it's thought his new health-conscious diet could have spurred the decision
King Charles has stripped chocolate giant Cadbury of its Royal Warrant, and it's thought his new health-conscious diet could have spurred the decision.

By Charlie Duffield

King Charles has stripped chocolate giant Cadbury of its Royal Warrant, and it's thought his new health-conscious diet could have spurred the decision

The confectionery brand based in Bourneville, Birmingham, is among 100 companies to lose out on official endorsement from the royal family in a newly-updated list.

Also missing out is consumer goods multinational Unilever, whose products include popular food brands Marmite, Magnum ice cream bars and Pot Noodle.

Yet operations favoured by Charles's wife Queen Camilla remain among the latest beneficiaries of the royal household's stamp of approval.

Her long-standing hairdresser Jo Hansford's salon in Mayfair is among nearly 400 businesses in the latest batch of Royal Warrants of Appointment.

Wartski jewellers is also recognised, and is where the King and Queen's wedding rings for their marriage in April 2005 were crafted.

His Majesty King Charles III leaving the The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception after attending an Advent
Reports indicate that Charles' healthy eating preferences may not have worked in Cadbury's favour, as it produces chocolates such as Dairy Milk, Flake and Heroes.

Cadbury have been snubbed despite the firm being issue a Royal Warrant by Queen Victoria in 1854, which it retained under Queen Elizabeth II from 1955 until her death in 2022.

Reports indicate that Charles' healthy eating preferences may not have worked in Cadbury's favour, as it produces chocolates such as Dairy Milk, Flake and Heroes.

The King has been receiving treatment for cancer, having been diagnosed earlier this year.

He supposedly is now a fitness enthusiast who exercises twice a day, including squats and pull-ups.

It's also thought he is a frugal eater, with former communications secretary Julian Payne previously saying he doesn't drink much, and its very healthy, organic food.

A view of the Cadbury's confectionary Dairy Milk and Salted Caramel
Cadbury have been snubbed despite the firm being issue a Royal Warrant by Queen Victoria in 1854, which it retained under Queen Elizabeth II from 1955 until her death in 2022.

Speaking to The Times, he said: "The King doesn't eat lunch, so an early lesson I learnt when out on the road with him was to have a big breakfast or bring a few snack bars with you to keep you going.

"The working day is pretty relentless. Beginning with the radio news headlines and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds with tea."

However, earlier this year his cancer diagnosis prompted him to change his habit of skipping lunch.

Although Cadbury has been removed from the Royal Warrant list, other chocolate brands, such as Nestle, Benedicks of Mayfair and Prestat, remain.

Royal warrants are issued in recognition for the supply of goods or services to the Royal Household and senior members of the Royal Family, and are thought to be a mark of excellence.

Nearly 400 companies are featured in the latest batch of Royal Warrants of Appointment, from broadranging industries such as clothing to food manufacturers and heritage crafts.

