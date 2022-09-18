'Last farewell': King Charles sends his thanks to the nation ahead of funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

18 September 2022, 22:00 | Updated: 18 September 2022, 22:07

King Charles has thanked the nation the night before the Queen's funeral
King Charles has thanked the nation the night before the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The King has issued a message of thanks to the nation on the eve of the Queen's state funeral.

Charles said "as we all prepare to say our last farewell" he wanted to offer his gratitude to "all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief".

He said he and the Queen Consort were "deeply touched" by the many messages they had received from around the world, and "moved beyond measure" by those who turned out to pay their respects across the UK to "my dear mother".

King Charles said he was 'deeply touched' by the messages of condolence he has received
King Charles said he was 'deeply touched' by the messages of condolence he has received. Picture: Alamy

Charles will lead the nation in mourning for its longest reigning monarch on Monday as Westminster Abbey stages a spectacular state funeral for Elizabeth II.

Two thousand people including foreign royals, world leaders, presidents and prime ministers will flock to the gothic church for a day of pageantry, military processions and solemnity in honour of the late Queen.

Charles said, in the written message issued by Buckingham Palace: "Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."

The nation will say its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth on Monday
The nation will say its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of mourners are expected to watch the Queen's funeral on large screens in public parks and venues across the UK.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the historic occasion will be shown in various locations - from London's Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.

Around 125 cinemas across the UK will also be screening the event, along with a number of TV channels for those who want to watch the funeral from home.

The Queen will be laid to rest in Windsor
The Queen will be laid to rest in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's coffin will be moved from the Palace of Westminster 15 minutes before, and the event will be followed by a national two-minute silence at 11.55am.

A public procession will begin at 12.15pm as the Queen's coffin makes the 1.5-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.

The coffin will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor in Berkshire, where the Queen will be laid to rest.

