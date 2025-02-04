King Charles shares emotional video featuring Amy Dowden and Chris Hoy to mark World Cancer Day

Chris Hoy and Amy Dowden send messages of support on World Cancer Day. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles has shared an emotional video featuring Amy Dowden and Chris Hoy to mark World Cancer Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The clip featured a number of celebrities, scientists and charity workers, who all shared heartfelt messages to those affected by cancer.

Sharing it on Instagram, the royal family said: "This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them."

It comes almost a year on from when both the King and Princess Kate announced that they had been diagnosed with cancer.

The pair were forced to temporarily step back from public duties while they received treatment but have since returned to work.

Read more: NHS launches landmark AI trial to detect breast cancer earlier and cut waiting lists

Read more: King Charles 'set to star' in Amazon Prime documentary

Strictly pro Amy Dowden said in the video: "I am sending so much love, strength and thoughts to those affected by cancer.

"I remember after I was diagnosed a nurse telling me to stop holding it all in.

"If I needed to have a good cry to let it out."

Dowden was forced to take time off from the show while she had treatment for breast cancer.

She was diagnosed in May 2023 and went through chemotherapy as well as having a mastectomy.

Meanwhile, cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy revealed in October last year that his cancer was terminal and that he had two to four years left to live.

He said in the clip: "We're all in this together, you are not alone.

"Keep living life every single day and keep smiling, and don't forget to enjoy the here and the now."

Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C #WorldCancerDay



📸 Prince Louis pic.twitter.com/fcAo39ntWs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 3, 2025

Olympic diver Tom Daley and presenter Adele Roberts also filmed segments for the video.

Roberts said: "Don't be afraid to ask for help, and, if you can, do something every day that makes you truly happy. "When I was diagnosed with bowel cancer, it was overwhelming.

"I knew I couldn't control what it did to my body, but I was determined not to let it affect my spirit. You've got this. Lots of love."

Daley said: "Today on World Cancer Day I would just like to say a huge thank you to all the nurses, doctors, scientists and researchers that are continuously trying to find a cure for cancer.

"My Dad passed away in 2011, but I want to say that whether you know someone or whether you've been recently diagnosed, we are all in this together and whatever you can do to smile every day is important."

The royals did not make an appearance in the video, but Kate did release a photograph of herself on Monday to mark the occasion.

She was snapped outdoors by her son, Prince Louis, on a wintry day and shown with her arms out-stretched in the middle of a woodland area.

The image was posted alongside a personal message from Kate which read: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease."