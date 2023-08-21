King Charles to hold historic royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’ of it

21 August 2023, 12:03

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.
King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles is set to invite William and Kate to a historic royal summit to discuss the future of the monarchy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King is planning to hold a royal summit to set out the future of The Commonwealth and establish key objectives for the upcoming year.

King Charles will arrive at Balmoral on Monday, where the summit is expected to be held on a date that is yet to be confirmed.

The King, Queen Camilla, William and Kate are all set to be in attendance.

A source close to the King said of his objectives: “His Majesty is very clear. The Commonwealth must be at the very heart of his reign. He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother, that one of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness (of the organisation).”

It is expected the King will lay out his goals for the next year, which will include the discussion of foreign travel, engagements and key aims.

Keeping the Commonwealth together is said to be high on the King’s agenda, which he hopes to do by using William and Kate’s “star quality”.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Read more: Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

The King is reportedly set to hold a royal summit.
The King is reportedly set to hold a royal summit. Picture: Getty

The King sees the Prince and Princess of Wales’ roles as “being at the heart of cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large”, a source at The Mirror said.

They also added that King Charles is eager to capitalise on the pair’s growing popularity, as well as “the Princess’ undoubted star quality”.

The King and Queen will tour Kenya this autumn, where the Charles “hopes to use the symbolism tied into his mother’s legacy to offer a hand of friendship, which might get harder as the years go by,” acording to a senior civil servant.

Canada and Australia are also said to be on his list of future travels, in line with requests from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The goal of the King’s plans for the upcoming year have been described by senior officials at the Foreign Office as “gargantuan” - following what was described as a “disastrous” Caribbean tour by William and Kate last year.

One government insider said: “The Caribbean tour wasn’t a complete catastrophe, but it was a massive wake-up call. Simply turning up with a wave and a smile and a speech of friendship will not work any more.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Hilary hits California and Mexico leaving roads flooded

The wreckage of the Titan sub. Right, Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush had ‘meltdown’ after getting another sub stuck in wreck in 2016

Lucy Letby is being sentenced today.

‘I’m horrified that someone so evil exists’: Heartbroken parents blame themselves as baby killer Letby is sentenced

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky thanks Denmark for pledging to send Ukraine F-16 warplanes

Turkey Bus Crash

At least 12 dead after bus crash in central Turkey

Shooting in West Bank

Gunman kills Israeli woman in latest West Bank attack

Live
Lucy Letby is being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court today

Lucy Letby sentencing LIVE: Serial baby killer nurse refuses to face court

Fire in Tenerife

Tenerife wildfire started deliberately, official says

Ryan Tubridy

Caretaker host talks of ‘sense of wrong’ as Tubridy RTE show rebranded

Alison Kelly was the director of nursing and quality at the Countess of Chester Hospital

Nursing boss accused of failing to act while Lucy Letby murdered babies suspended

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council

Girl, 10, found in Woking house was known to authorities before death as hunt continues for trio who fled UK

Kim sees the missile

North Korean leader observes cruise missile launches

Broadcaster and DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has got skin cancer

Radio host Chris Evans reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Luisa Gonzalez

Ecuador faces presidential run-off between ex-president’s ally and tycoon’s son

TV star Phil Spencer's parents killed after vehicle crashes into river on family farm.

Phil Spencer says parents would ‘have held hands under water and slipped away’ in emotional tribute after accident

One of Britney Spears' male friends seen licking her

Britney Spears' male pal licks her leg at party after shock split from actor Sam Asghari

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olga Carmona shared the tribute on Sunday evening.

‘I had my star before the game started’: Olga Carmona’s heartbreaking tribute to father after Spain's World Cup triumph
Bernardo Arevalo

Guatemala elects progressive as president amid moves to suspend his party

Police investigating Lucy Letby believe the killer nurse may have harmed dozens more infants at two north-west hospitals, it has been reported.

Lucy Letby 'accepted' police were coming for her, says top cop who made arrest of killer nurse
GCSE pupils in England have been warned Thursday's results may be a 'shock'.

GCSE pupils told to brace for ‘shock’ as 300,000 fewer top grades expected amid return to pre-pandemic grading
The government is facing calls to force criminals to attend their punishment hearings.

‘Lawful enforcement’ may be used to compel Lucy Letby to attend sentencing as victims’ families call for change in law
Former president Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he will skip Republican presidential primary debates

Sadiq Khan has been accused of using taxpayer cash to squash dissent using a paid expert to counter anti-ULEZ data.

Sadiq Khan accused of Orwellian attempts to squash dissent on ULEZ with taxpayer funded expert
Denmark Russia Ukraine

Denmark joins Netherlands in offering F-16 jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis calls for peaceful end to the Niger crisis

The player found out about her father's death after the final whistle in Australia

Spanish Women's World Cup-winning goalscorer found out father was dead after lifting trophy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit