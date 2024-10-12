King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles will not stand in the way if Australia chooses to become a republic.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held to remove him as head of state.

It comes as he and Camilla are preparing for a royal visit to Australia next week.

The Australian Republic Movement (ARM) wrote to Buckingham Palace to request a meeting with him when he arrives.

In response, his assistant private secretary said the monarch had "deep love and affection" for Australia.

He commended the group's "thoughtfulness" at writing, adding that it was "warmly appreciated".

Read more: Meghan Markle 'spoke about being one of the most bullied people in the world' when meeting teens in California

Read more: King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Charles and Camilla will visit Australia next week. Picture: Alamy

"Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully," Dr Nathan Ross went on to say, according to the Mail.

"His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide."

The ARM has praised the "important contribution" of the royal family, saying they would want the two countries to remain "the closest of friends and allies".

But in their letter, they said it was time for their country to stand "on an equal footing with other nations".

The group said there was mounting support for the move.

It comes after Charles' representative in Australia, Governor General Sam Mostyn, recently said he had a "huge regard" for Australia.

"He wants to see modern Australia, engage with communities broadly though within a tight time frame, given his health," she said.

A referendum on the issue was last held in 1999 - with almost 55 per cent voting no to axing the monarchy.

In January, the Australian government said it had put any plans for a new vote on hold, claiming it is "not a priority".