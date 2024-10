'King Conker' cleared of wrongdoing after investigation into steel nut cheating claims at world championship

The winner of the men's World Conker Championships has been exonerated - after he faced allegations of cheating in the competition last weekend.

David Jakins, known as "King Conker", won the tournament in Northamptonshire last Sunday for the first time after competing since 1977.

A spokesperson for the competition says the 82-year-old "has been cleared of suspicion, and his name is being engraved on the trophy."

Jakins was under investigation after he was discovered with a steel chestnut in his pocket at the annual World Conker Championships.

He won the title for the first time at the competition held in Southwick, Peterborough last Sunday.

Jakins, a retired engineer, told LBC the allegations were a "load of nonsense".

James O'Brien investigates Conker controversy

But an investigation into these allegations was launched, led by St.John Burkett, one the chief organisers of the beloved competition.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien days ago, he revealed the investigation was well underway, but more analysis still needs to be done before they can come to a conclusion.

He said: “We are investigating this seriously, we are gathering evidence, which indicates innocence but I will produce a report and the conker committee will have to accept it.

“We do like a bit controversy in the competitive conker world, I have to say."

“But we need to make sure that we have all the evidence and the facts, we are on VAR at the moment."

When pressed on whether his friendship with under-fire champion David Jakins, St.John promised to bring in an independent investigator if needed.

A key player in this is the chief umpire, who St. John believes could hold the key to this ever-spiralling mystery.

On whether this is just one big ploy to get more eyes on the world of competitive conker, he said: “I would love to say it was but this wasn’t actually our story.”

'No truth'

Jakin, for his part, said it was "absolutely impossible to cheat" in the tournament, and that there was "no truth" in the allegations.

Alastair Johnson-Ferguson, who lost to Jakins in the men’s final, expressed suspicion of "foul play," according to the Telegraph.

The 23-year-old contestant stated, "My conker shattered with one hit, which is highly unusual... I suspect foul play and have raised my concerns with the organisers."

Jakins added he has been playing conkers for 40 years, and often plays with his son, daughter and grandchildren.

He also said that he took part in conker events "for fun and for charity".

Since 1965, the event has raised £420,000 for charity.

Over 2,000 conkers were prepared for the tournament which is held in the village of Southwick near Oundle in the Northamptonshire countryside on the 2nd Sunday of October.

The event website reads: "Thousands flock to the event to watch our competitors battle and to support our cause to raise money to help the visually impaired.

"Since we are a 'world' championship, people come from across the globe to join the experience."

Over the years, the tournament has had been entries from across the world.

In 1976 the title went overseas for the first time when was won by the Mexican, Jorge Ramirez.

In 2000 the first overseas Ladies title was claimed by Austria's Selma Becker.