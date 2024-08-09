King thanks emergency services for 'all they are doing to restore peace' following rioting across UK

The King has thanked the emergency services following rioting in parts of the country after the Southport stabbings. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The King has thanked emergency services for "all they are doing to restore peace" following rioting in parts of the country in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

In a phone call with the Prime Minister and a separate joint call with the chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex, on Friday evening, Charles was updated on the situation, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

The spokesman said: "In addition to the private calls His Majesty has been making throughout the week concerning recent events - and in particular the impact they have had on affected communities - this evening the King held a phone audience with the Prime Minister, and additionally had a joint call with the chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex.

"In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder.

"Additionally, the King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.

"It remains His Majesty's hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation."

More to follow...

Far-right activists hold an 'Enough is Enough' protest in Sunderland. Picture: Getty