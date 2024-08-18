London hotel evacuated after flood caused by burst water pipe

Flooding in central London after a pipe burst. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Kit Heren

A central London hotel had to be evacuated on Sunday morning because of flooding caused by a burst Thames Water pipe.

Some 20 people had to be helped out of the hotel on Pentonville Road near King's Cross station because of the flooding, which also affected several other residential and commercial properties.

London Fire Brigade said that about 60 firefighters on eight fire engines had worked on the flooding, which began shortly after 4am. They were on the scene for about seven hours.

The firefighters used specialist flood barriers to divert the water away but warned that disruption would continue on Sunday afternoon.

The road was closed between Penton Rise and King's Cross Road, and local authority Islington Council warned people to stay away while the problem was being sorted out.

Burst sewage main in Pentonville Road #KingsCross police and fire in attended, road is cordoned off, buses on diversion pic.twitter.com/86onwD79jb — Tina Hodgkinson (@TinaWalksLondon) August 18, 2024

Transport for London (TfL) said it had diverted 11 bus routes - 17, 30, 46, 63, 73, 91, 205, 214, 259, 390 and 476.

Thames Water apologised, adding in a statement: "We have a team shutting off the flow of water from the broken pipe and may have to temporarily close a section of the road so they can work safely, and the excess water can drain away".

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters responded to flooding near King's Cross Station.

"A 16-inch water main on Pentonville Road burst, causing flooding to an area of around 250 square metres, which affected the basements of multiple residential and commercial properties. Crews worked alongside emergency service partners to limit the spread of flooding and keep local residents safe.

Crews are using flood barriers to safely divert water caused by a burst water main near #KingsCross.



Please continue to avoid the area https://t.co/EILjgoBZar pic.twitter.com/sVpSuujaVT — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 18, 2024

"The Brigade deployed mobile flood barriers and specialist water rescue crews were mobilised to the scene to lead on any evacuations. Firefighters also utilised a drone to survey the entire area affected by floodwaters.

"Around 20 people were evacuated by crews due to flooding in particular properties.

"Traffic in the local area will continue to be heavily impacted, and people are asked to stay away. Pentonville Road is closed to traffic between Penton Rise and King's Cross Road.

"The Brigade was called at 0407 and the incident was over for firefighters by 1116. Crews from Euston, Islington, Soho and surrounding fire stations attended the scene."