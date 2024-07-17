Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Plans to get Britain building, nationalise railways and tax private schools confirmed in Starmer's first King's Speech
17 July 2024, 12:01 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 12:42
King Charles III has outlined the new Labour government's plans for the upcoming year at the State Opening of Parliament.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The address - the first speech under a Labour government since 2009 - was also the most legislation-heavy speech for nearly two decades containing a whopping 35 Bills and draft Bills.
It lasted 12 minutes and 44 seconds for the King to read out loud and contained 1,421 words, making it the longest monarch's speech at a State Opening of Parliament since 2003.
There is a particular emphasis on improving transport, driving growth, creating jobs and accelerating the building of houses and infrastructure.
However, some have criticised the lack of bills related to health and the NHS.
You can follow the speech here on our live blog and watch live on Global Player.
Economy
Listed in order of priority, the King's Speech is heavily focused on the economy with growth at the heart of the agenda.
They have promised to "take the brakes off Britain" with 15 bills put forward - including the National Weath Fund Bill.
The Government has vowed to introduce a 'fiscal lock' make sure every economic decision is “consistent with its fiscal rules” in order to avoid future budgets like the one introduced by Liz Truss, which was not subject to an OBR forecast.
The King said: “It will legislate to ensure that all significant tax and spending changes are subject to an independent assessment by the Office for Budget Responsibility.”
Nationalisation
Nationalisation also features heavily in the speech with the railways and energy sector to come under public ownership by 2029.
Labour has promised to "put passengers back at the heart of rail services" by bringing contracts into public ownership as they end or if operators fail to meet commitments.
Equally, Great British Energy is pledged to be a publicly-owned clean power company headquartered in Scotland.
"In this way, Great British Energy will help us take back control of the country’s energy, achieve energy independence, create new jobs, save money for households and tackle climate change", the speech states.
Immigration
Labour have immediately scrapped the Rwanda plan which they say failed to deter boat crossings and cost hundreds of millions.
They have vowed to tackle the asylum backlog and give the new Border Security Command and wider law enforcement tools and powers they need to crack down on criminal gangs.
Water
Following endless sewage scandals, water also gets a seperate bill to "reverse the tide on the unacceptable destruction of our waterways".
The Water (Special Measures) Bill puts water companies under "tough special measures" by strengthening regulation and start cleaning up our rivers, lakes and seas.
The bill states water bosses could face severe fines and personal criminal liability for lawbreaking.
Health
Health only has two bills which is considerably fewer than other sections.
The Government states smoking is the the number one preventable cause of death, disability and ill health adding that is causes 80,000 deaths a year in the UK, 1-in-4 of all cancer deaths and kills up to two-thirds of its users.
The Tobacco & Vapes Bill promises to ensure the next generation can never legally be sold cigarettes which will pave the way for a "smoke-free UK".
The bill also pledges to stop vapes and other consumer nicotine products from being deliberately branded and advertised to appeal to children.
The new Mental Health Bill plans to modernise the Mental Health Act 1983 described as "woefully out of date" as it has not been updated in 40 years.
Ministers will also legislate to restrict advertising of junk food to children along with the sale of high caffeine energy drinks to children.
A draft Bill will be brought forward to ban conversion practices.
Housing
Another central element to the plan is a transformation for housing.
The Government has bidded to "turbo charge" the economy is an ambitious plan to overhaul the planning system.
One of the measures is a commitment to major planning reform to address what Labour sees as a major block to building both houses and vital national infrastructure.
Similarly, Labour also promise to support renters with the Renters’ Rights Bill which will "overhaul the private rented sector".
The government is "determined to take action" where the previous Government failed and transform the rights for the 11 million private tenants.
This will be done by abolishing "no fault evictions", giving tenants the right to request a pet and making it illegal for landlords to discriminate against tenants in receipt of benefits or with children amongst others.
Workers Rights
The speech promises to improve workers rights by banning exploitative zero-hour contracts, ending 'fire and rehire' as well as making flexible working the default amongst others.
Under the Employment Rights Bill, Labour has pledged a genuine living wage which "accounts for the cost of living" and the removal of discriminatory age bands.
The bill also criticises and aims to address problems such as the sluggish productivity rate and the rate of wage growth as well as other issues left unresolved such as the national gender pay gap (14.3%) and sexual harassment in the workplace.
Security
The King expressed explicit support for Ukraine joining NATO.
He also says the government will look to “improve the United Kingdom's trade and investment relationship with the European Union.
The government has also vowed “play its part in trying to secure long-term peace and security in the Middle East," adding it is committed to a two state solution with a "safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state".
The speech states the new 'Hillsborough Law' will place a legal duty of candour on public servants and authorities in order to "improve transparency and accountability".
"It will address the unacceptable defensive culture prevalent across too much of the public sector - highlighted by recent reports such as Bishop James Jones’s report into the experiences of the Hillsborough families and the recent Infected Blood Inquiry report.
"It is part out our wider efforts to create a politics of public service."
The Government also reaffirmed its commitment to bringing in Martyn’s Law which came about after 22 people were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.
The speech specifically thanks Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett who tragically died in the attack.
"Her campaigning has been crucial in driving this Bill and raising awareness about security measures at public venues."
Education
Labour have pledged measures to remove the exemption from Value Added Tax for private school fees, which they say will enable the funding of 6,500 thousand new teachers.
Additionally, the Children’s Wellbeing Bill pledges to improve opportunities for children by bringing in new measures such as free breakfast clubs in every primary school and limiting the number of branded items of uniform and PE kits a school can require.
House of Lords
The governemnt has described the continued presence of hereditary peers in the House of Lords as "outdated and indefensible" and have vowed to end it.
They have described the reform as "long overdue and essential".
Meanwhile, a new bill will support efforts to increase the number of female bishops sitting in the Lords.
Devolution
The speech bemoans how "highly centralised" the UK is compared to other OECD countries such as France or Germany.
It states: "The OECD has reported that “if the autonomy of UK cities was to increase to the same level as Helsinki, productivity would increase across all cities by an average of 12 per cent”.
Ahead of the state opening, ten members of Youth Demand have been arrested in Westminster on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance after the protest group stated it planned to disrupt the event.
On social media the Metropolitan Police said: "Last week, Youth Demand said they planned to disrupt the event.
"An hour ago, officers arrested 10 of them in Westminster on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.
"A further 20 to 25 have now gathered in Victoria Embankment Gardens and further arrests are being made."
Last week the group called for supporters to assemble at Victoria Embankment Gardens on Wednesday morning in protest over Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.
Today's King's Speech sets out how we are delivering change for our country.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 17, 2024
Serving working people. Creating wealth in every community.
National renewal starts now. pic.twitter.com/SznttCF8Cu