Kingston Residents Evacuated Until 4pm Friday Due To WW2 Bomb

Specialist police at the scene. Picture: historyreynolds/Twitter

Residents evacuated in south-west London after an unexploded Second World War bomb was discovered could be unable to go home until 4pm on Friday.

Police sealed off parts of Kingston on Thursday morning after the explosive was found in Fassett Road, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kingston University's Penrhyn Road and Knights Park campuses were also evacuated, along with Surbiton High School, where some Year 10 students were sitting exams.

World War 2 bomb found on Fassett Road, Kingston near @KingstonUni. Need things to get back to normal ASAP pic.twitter.com/RbkXllVSQ3 — Aradhya​ Gujar (@AradGujar) May 23, 2019

Met Police specialist EOD officers examined the bomb and called in experts from the military, the Met said.

Two polling stations were closed, St John the Evangelist church in Grove Lane and St Raphael's Catholic church in Portsmouth Road.

I’m in an evacuation centre from the bomb found in Kingston. We are waiting for somewhere to stay as we had to leave our home. I will update pic.twitter.com/8WMeaNDXpx — Zainaab (@Zainaab78572065) May 23, 2019

People taking part in Thursday's European elections were instead directed to other sites to cast their vote.

Kingston University said all staff and students at evacuated campuses were "advised to go home".

A statement said some student halls and houses were also evacuated.

The Fire Brigade were also on the scene. Picture: historyreynolds/Twitter

The Met said residents told to leave their homes could go to the United Reformed church, in Eden Street, as they waited for cordons to be lifted.

One parent of a pupil at Surbiton High School said exams were postponed and one Latin exam on Thursday morning was abandoned mid-way through when the alarm was raised.

A cordon was expected to remain in place until at least 4pm on Friday, police said, adding that the fire brigade was also involved in the operation.