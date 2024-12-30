Three men charged with murder after man hit by car on Christmas Day

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser, police said. Picture: Lancashire Constabulary

By Flaminia Luck

Three men have been charged with murder after a man was hit by a car following an argument outside a pub on Christmas Day.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill in Blackburn, Lancashire, shortly before 4.50pm.

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser and died in hospital on Boxing Day, police said.

James Ward, 26, of no fixed address, Thomas Ward, 58, of no fixed address, and Michael O'Neill, 35, of New Welling Street, Blackburn, have been charged with his murder and are due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Monday, a force spokesman said.

The Gate bar and Grill in Blackburn, Lancashire. Picture: Google

Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley said: "Our thoughts remain with Kirk's family and loved ones at this difficult time, and they will continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"While three men have been charged with murder, the investigation continues, and we are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"This incident started with an altercation in The Gate. We can see from the CCTV that there are a number of witnesses who we have not yet spoken to. If this is you, I ask that you please make contact with my team.

"We have recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser that was involved in the incident from a car park on Brindle Street. It had travelled from Moorgate Street and down Livesey Branch Road following the fatal collision.

"I am continuing to ask for anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam which covers these areas between 4.30pm and 5pm on Christmas Day to check their footage. If you have captured a Toyota Land Cruiser, please contact us."

'Hero'

In a tribute, Mr Marsden's family said: "To our hero, spread your wings far and wide.

"Your partner Leanne and your babies love you millions.

"You really were like no other."

Anyone with information can contact 101, quoting log 0747 of December 27 2024, or upload it directly to the Major Incident Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L16-PO1