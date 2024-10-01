Three dead and 15 injured after knife attack in Shanghai supermarket

Knife attack in Shanghai, China, kills three people and injures 15. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai killed three people and injured 15 others, local police said.

A 37-year-old man, surnamed Lin, was taken into custody by police responding to the report of the attack on Monday evening, Songjiang police branch said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eighteen people were sent to hospital for treatment, and three later died.

An investigation is underway, the statement said.

