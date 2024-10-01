Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Three dead and 15 injured after knife attack in Shanghai supermarket
1 October 2024, 05:03 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 05:18
A knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai killed three people and injured 15 others, local police said.
A 37-year-old man, surnamed Lin, was taken into custody by police responding to the report of the attack on Monday evening, Songjiang police branch said in a statement on Tuesday.
Eighteen people were sent to hospital for treatment, and three later died.
An investigation is underway, the statement said.
