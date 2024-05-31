Knife attacker shot by police after stabbing spree on anti-Islam rally filming livestream in German city

31 May 2024, 11:41 | Updated: 31 May 2024, 13:06

A knife attacker was shot by police after launching a stabbing spree on an 'anti-Islam' figure in a city in Germany
A knife attacker was shot by police after launching a stabbing spree on an 'anti-Islam' figure in a city in Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A knifeman has been shot by police after launching a frenzied attack on an anti-Islam activist who was in the middle of filming a YouTube livestream in a city in southern Germany.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Multiple people including at least one police officer were left with serious injuries as the knifeman went on a rampage.

The attack took place during a small gathering in the city of Mannheim for the BPE political group, which holds anti-Islam views.

One of the victims of the attack is said to be Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger, according to German news outlet Bild.

So far, the victim and the suspect's conditions aren't known.

The attack was captured on a livestream
The attack was captured on a livestream. Picture: YouTube

The attacker stabbed several people involved in the event, before knifing a police officer in the back.

The incident happened shortly after 11.30am on Friday on the Marktplatz, a square in the centre of the city of about 300,000 people, which is located south of Frankfurt.

Authorities said that they could not immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries or specify exactly how many people were hurt.

But, a spokesperson said that there was no longer any danger to the public.

Police and firefighters at an incident on Mannheim's market square
Police and firefighters at an incident on Mannheim's market square. Picture: Alamy
The area is cordoned off as police and firefighters investigate
The area is cordoned off as police and firefighters investigate. Picture: Alamy

The shocking video from the scene was broadcast online.

After stabbing the police officer, the knifeman is shot by police and he falls to the floor.

Mannheim police confirmed in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, that a major incident had happened. "There is currently a major police operation on the market square in Mannheim," police said.

"A rescue helicopter is also in use. No further information can be provided at this time."

Video footages shows paramedics treating multiple victims at the scene.

Michael Stürzenberger at a rally in Frankfurt
Michael Stürzenberger at a rally in Frankfurt. Picture: Alamy

Who is Michael Stürzenberger?

Michael Stürzenberger is a German right-wing activist and blogger, particularly the anti-jihad blog Politically Incorrect.

He was the leader of the German Freedom Party between 2013 and 2016.

He has been involved in anti-Islam groups such as the Citizens' Movement Pax Europa and Pegida.

Mr Stürzenberger has been convicted several times in the past, including for incitement and denigration of religious teachings.

