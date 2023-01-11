Knifeman wounds five people at Gare du Nord in Paris before being shot and 'neutralised' by police

Several passengers were injured at the Gare Du Nord. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A knifeman has been ‘neutralised’ by French police after wounding five people at a train station in Paris.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed a man had injured several people at the Gare du Nord.

Five people were hurt including a member of the French border police, who suffered minor injures.

A witness told Le Parisien: “"It was 6:45 a.m. I had just crossed the hall and was heading for my train to Calais. It happened behind me. I didn't immediately pay attention to the cries, it was quite confusing.

“There was a crowd movement, the police were not yet present at that time. Controllers shouted at travellers to get on the trains and then the police intervened and fired several times. »

The attacker was shot by police and ‘neutralised,’ officials said. It is understood the knifeman was hit in the chest and was rushed to hospital.

Mr Darmanin welcomed the "effective and courageous reaction" of the police.

He posted a statement online, writing: "An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord.

"He was quickly neutralized. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response."

Rail services are understood to be largely unaffected.