Knifeman shot dead by police in packed terminal at Paris's biggest airport

French police shoot dead knifeman in Charles de Gaulle airport (file pic). Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

A knifeman was shot dead by police in a packed terminal at Paris's largest airport

The killing happened at Charles de Gaulle airport soon after 8am, and reports say the man was “acting aggressively” in front of officers.

A source said: “He was considered a threat inside terminal 2F. Police opened fire, and he died from his wounds.

“Officers had asked the man to put down his knife, but he continually refused, and then ran towards officers. This is when live fire was used. No officers were injured.”

The man has not been named, but was known to be homeless, and a regular visitor to the airport, on the northern outskirts of the French capital.

Officials are not treating it as a terrorist incident, according to reports.

French security forces have been on high alert since a series of bomb, gun and knife attacks carried out by Islamic State and al-Qaeda operatives in France, dating back to early 2015.

The deadliest single terrorist attack ever in the country came in November 2015 when 130 innocent people were killed in Paris.

Suicide bombers pledging allegiance to ISIS targeted the Stade de France, cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan music venue, where 90 people died during a concert by the American rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

Earlier in the year, two Paris-born gunmen linked to Al-Qaeda broke into the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, leaving 17 people dead inside and three outside.

In July 2016, 86 people were called and more than 400 injured when a 19-tonne truck was deliberately driven into crowds on the seafront promenade at Nice, which is just 20 miles from Cannes.The terrorist turned out to be a Tunisian immigrant who was shot dead by police.

During the same month, two Isis terrorists murdered an 86-year-old Catholic priest during a church service in Normandy.

And in October 2020, three people were stabbed to death by a Tunisian immigrant in the Notre Dame basilica in Nice.

There have also been frequent knife attacks on the forces of law and order, leading to the deaths of serving police.