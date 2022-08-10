Knifeman shot dead by police in packed terminal at Paris's biggest airport

10 August 2022, 09:51

French police shoot dead knifeman in Charles de Gaulle airport
French police shoot dead knifeman in Charles de Gaulle airport (file pic). Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

A knifeman was shot dead by police in a packed terminal at Paris's largest airport

The killing happened at Charles de Gaulle airport soon after 8am, and reports say the man was “acting aggressively” in front of officers.

A source said: “He was considered a threat inside terminal 2F. Police opened fire, and he died from his wounds.

“Officers had asked the man to put down his knife, but he continually refused, and then ran towards officers. This is when live fire was used. No officers were injured.”

The man has not been named, but was known to be homeless, and a regular visitor to the airport, on the northern outskirts of the French capital.

Officials are not treating it as a terrorist incident, according to reports.

French security forces have been on high alert since a series of bomb, gun and knife attacks carried out by Islamic State and al-Qaeda operatives in France, dating back to early 2015.

The deadliest single terrorist attack ever in the country came in November 2015 when 130 innocent people were killed in Paris.

Suicide bombers pledging allegiance to ISIS targeted the Stade de France, cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan music venue, where 90 people died during a concert by the American rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

Earlier in the year, two Paris-born gunmen linked to Al-Qaeda broke into the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, leaving 17 people dead inside and three outside.

In July 2016, 86 people were called and more than 400 injured when a 19-tonne truck was deliberately driven into crowds on the seafront promenade at Nice, which is just 20 miles from Cannes.The terrorist turned out to be a Tunisian immigrant who was shot dead by police.

During the same month, two Isis terrorists murdered an 86-year-old Catholic priest during a church service in Normandy.

And in October 2020, three people were stabbed to death by a Tunisian immigrant in the Notre Dame basilica in Nice.

There have also been frequent knife attacks on the forces of law and order, leading to the deaths of serving police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Martin Lewis has slammed the government for acting like "zombies" on the energy crisis.

Millions of Brits lumbered with £200 energy debt as Martin Lewis slams 'zombie Govt' on cost of living crisis

A Father's Day advert has been banned after it featured a picture of Fred West

Father's Day advert for live dissection show banned for 'causing distress' over picture of Fred West

Universities have slapped trigger warnings on a number of classics, including Shakespeare and Dickens.

Universities face backlash for putting trigger warnings on over 1,000 books including Shakespeare and Dickens

Chinese officials shared images from social media site Weibo of the Chinese military drills.

China's new invasion threat as it warns it is 'ready to use all necessary measures' to retake Taiwan

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88 as heartbroken family pay tribute

Schools can legally refuse to comply with the gender preference of their pupils

Suella Braverman tells schools they can refuse to comply with pupil's gender preference

Police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of rape after a 13-year-old girl was assaulted

Girl, 13, 'raped while walking in woodland', as police arrest boy, 16, over attack

A blackout could be introduced in January

Britain braced for winter blackouts: Food industry chiefs and NHS warned to step up preparation in secret govt plan

British Transport Police have received a backlash over their response to an image of a LGBTQ+ flag

British Transport Police faces backlash after suggesting people who question gender ideology should not work for them

Sunak and Truss went head-to-head in Darlington

Sunak insists Boris is 'responsible for his own downfall' denying he 'wielded the dagger'

A blackout could be introduced in January

UK's secret plan for winter: Brits face four-day blackout under emergency energy measures

Liz Truss refused to commit to more support for families

Truss refuses to commit to more cost of living support despite shock warnings over spiralling energy bills

aa

East London dog owners warned not to let pets drink from lake over 'toxic algae' fears

afsa

NHS worker wins £1m lottery jackpot just before breast cancer all-clear

Thousands of Royal Mail staff are striking

More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers to walk out in series of strikes over pay

A 14-year-old boy has died in a lake in Hertfordshire.

Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in Hertfordshire lake as Britain braces for second heatwave

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Whale in Seine

Beluga whale stranded in French river dies, authorities say

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, late on Tuesday August 9 2022, in New York

Donald Trump says he will give evidence in New York investigation

Russia Ukraine

Large explosions rock Russian air base in Crimea

This photo released Tuesday, August 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed, 51, who was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months

‘Motive unclear’ as man charged with killing fellow Muslims in Albuquerque

Taiwan’s military conducts artillery live-fire drills at Fangshan township in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, Tuesday, August 9, 2022

China reaffirms threat of military force to take control of Taiwan

Yaser Said walks into the courtroom for his trial, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the Frank Crowley Criminal Courts Building in Dallas

‘Abusive’ father who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing daughters

Albuquerque Muslim Killings

Man charged with killing two Muslim men in US city

Emmett Till

Grand jury declines to indict woman whose accusation set off lynching in 1955

Albuquerque Muslim Killings

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Israel Palestinians

Militants killed by Israeli troops in West Bank as violence resumes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London