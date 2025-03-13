Kremlin aide dismisses short-term ceasefire as ‘temporary respite’ for Ukraine

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov has said a ceasefire will be a 'temporary respite'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A senior aide to Vladimir Putin has dismissed proposals for a 30-day ceasefire saying it would only represent a ‘temporary respite’ for Ukraine.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the plans are "nothing other than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military".

US and Russian officials are due to meet in Moscow to discuss the proposals today.

Mr Ushakov told Russian state TV: "We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns".

He said he had spoken to an American diplomat about the deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a visit to military headquarters in the Kursk region of Russia. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP). Picture: Alamy

"I outlined our position that this (ceasefire) is nothing more than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military, nothing more".

Mr Ushakov also said that he and the US had agreed that Ukraine would not be joining NATO as part of any deal.

His comments echoed statements from Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly said a temporary ceasefire would benefit Ukraine and its western allies.

Mr Putin is set to speak later on Thursday.

Russia has claimed its troops have driven the Ukrainian army out of the biggest town in Russia's Kursk border region, as a senior Kremlin official said that a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in the war would help Kyiv by giving its weary and short-handed military a break.

The Russian Defence Ministry's claim that it recaptured the town of Sudzha, hours after President Vladimir Putin visited his commanders in Kursk and wore military fatigues, could not be independently verified. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on the claim.

The renewed Russian military push and Mr Putin's high-profile visit to his troops came as US President Donald Trump presses for a diplomatic end to the war.

The US lifted its March 3 suspension of military aid for Kyiv on Tuesday after senior US and Ukrainian officials made progress on how to stop the fighting during talks held in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that "it's up to Russia now" as his administration presses Moscow to agree to the ceasefire.

The US president has made veiled threats to hit Russia with new sanctions if it will not engage with peace efforts.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that US negotiators were on their way to Russia, but he would not comment on Moscow's view of the ceasefire proposal.

"Before the talks start, and they haven't started yet, it would be wrong to talk about it in public," he told reporters.

Senior US officials say they hope to see Russia stop attacks on Ukraine within the next few days.

The US still has about 3.85 billion US dollars in congressionally authorised funding for future arms shipments to Ukraine, but the Trump administration has shown no interest so far in using that authority to send additional weapons as it awaits the outcome of peace overtures.

By signalling its openness to a ceasefire, Ukraine has presented the Kremlin with a dilemma at a time when the Russian military has the upper hand in the war - whether to accept a truce and abandon hopes of making new gains, or reject the offer and risk derailing a cautious rapprochement with Washington.

The Ukrainian army's foothold inside Russia has been under intense pressure for months from a renewed effort by Russian forces, backed by North Korean troops.

Ukraine's daring incursion last August led to the first occupation of Russian soil by foreign troops since the Second World War and embarrassed the Kremlin.

Speaking to commanders on Wednesday, Mr Putin said he expected the military "to completely free the Kursk region from the enemy in the nearest future".

Mr Putin added that in the future "it's necessary to think about creating a security zone alongside the state border", in a signal that Moscow could try to expand its territorial gains by capturing parts of Ukraine's neighbouring Sumy region. This idea could complicate a ceasefire deal.

Ukraine launched the raid in a bid to counter the unceasingly glum news from the front line, as well as draw Russian troops away from the battlefield inside Ukraine and gain a bargaining chip in any peace talks. But the incursion did not significantly change the dynamic of the war.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, assessed late on Wednesday that Russian forces were in control of Sudzha, a town close to the border that was previously home to about 5,000 people.

Ukraine's top military head, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said late on Wednesday that Russian aviation had carried out an unprecedented number of strikes on Kursk and that as a result Sudzha had been almost completely destroyed.

He did not comment on whether Ukraine still controlled the settlement but said it was "manoeuvring (troops) to more advantageous lines".

Meanwhile, Major General Dmytro Krasylnykov, commander of Ukraine's Northern Operational Command, which includes the Kursk region, was dismissed from his post, he told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne on Wednesday.

He told the outlet he was not given a reason for his dismissal, saying "I'm guessing, but I don't want to talk about it yet".