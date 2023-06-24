Kremlin denies Putin has fled Moscow as rebel Wagner tanks move to capital

24 June 2023, 16:34

Putin launched a tirade against the private army now launching a full-scale coup against his rule
Putin launched a tirade against the private army now launching a full-scale coup against his rule. Picture: TASS

By Adam Solomons

The Kremlin was forced to deny reports that Vladimir Putin has fled Moscow as a private army staging a coup moved tanks towards the capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mercenary group Wagner reportedly controls two cities in southern Russia and is now trying to take control of Moscow.

Putin's plane was seen making a journey from the capital toward St Petersburg, data from tracker FlightRadar showed.

It then disappeared from the radar around 100 miles from Putin's official residence.

But a Kremlin spokesperson insisted Putin remains in his Moscow office.

Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency TASS: "Putin is working at the Kremlin."

Read more: 'Putin is deeply mistaken': Wagner boss taunts Russian leader as his '25,000-strong' mercenary army marches on Moscow

Read more: Battle for Moscow: The key players from Putin to Prigozhin as Wagner group launches all-out rebellion

Flight tracker information suggests Putin's plane has left Moscow for St Petersburg
Flight tracker information suggests Putin's plane has left Moscow for St Petersburg. Picture: FlightRadar24

It came as Wagner vehicles were spotted travelling towards Moscow via motorways surrounding the city.

Russian state forces fired on the vehicles but were unable to slow their advance from southern cities Voronezh and Rostov, Reuters reported.

Moscow's mayor told residents in the capital not to go to work on Monday "to minimise risks".

Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin wrote via Telegram: "A counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Moscow. The situation is difficult.

"I ask you to refrain from traveling around the city as much as possible.

"City services are on high alert."

Russian officials are pictured placing sandbags and sentry guns on the outskirts of Moscow
Russian officials are pictured placing sandbags and sentry guns on the outskirts of Moscow. Picture: Alamy

Wagner soldiers marched on Rostov, one of the military's headquarters used to command Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Months of tensions, in which Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has repeatedly criticised the military for its failures in the invasion, have now simmered over after Putin accused them of attacking his men in Ukraine.

"We have crossed state borders," Prigozhin said. "We'll destroy anything that gets in the way... We go all the way."

He added on Saturday: "Soon we will have a new president."

Wagner armoured cars are pictured on the motorway outside Moscow
Wagner armoured cars are pictured on the motorway outside Moscow. Picture: Social media

Prigozhin also claimed artillery and helicopters have attacked his troops.

Footage posted to social media shows billowing smoke, with some accounts claiming a military helicopter and transport plane was downed in Russia.

Reports said an oil depot in Voronezh had been destroyed by Russian forces so that Wagner could not resupply it.

Wagner forces have reportedly taken Rostov, a major city in southern Russia. A tank is pictured outside the city's military HQ
Wagner forces have reportedly taken Rostov, a major city in southern Russia. A tank is pictured outside the city's military HQ. Picture: Social media

Prigozhin has boasted of having 25,000 men at his disposal - all of whom, he says, are willing to die.

"This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," he said.

"We’re 25,000 strong, and we’re going to get to the bottom of the lawlessness in this country.

"25,000 are waiting as a tactical reserve, while the strategic reserve is the entire army and the entire country.

"Everyone who wants to, join us. We need to put an end to this disgrace."

Ex-PM of Ukraine on Putin accusing Wagner Group of 'treason'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Putin vows to punish armed rebellion ‘betrayal’ by mercenary chief

The support vessel will now be searched by Canadian investigators

Titan sub ship returns to harbour ahead of implosion tragedy probe

Adam Rich

US actor Adam Rich died from effects of fentanyl, coroner rules

The key players in Wagner's revolt

Battle for Moscow: The key players from Putin to Prigozhin as Wagner group launches all-out rebellion

Prigozhin fired back at Putin

'Soon we will have a new president': Wagner boss taunts Putin as 5,000 rebel soldiers march on Moscow

Stockton Rush was warned about the sub

OceanGate boss 'was warned about creaking noise that indicated danger' to hull of Titan sub years before implosion

Russian soldiers

Wagner Group chief defends ‘patriots’ as forces enter key Russian city

Hot weather in Beijing

People urged to stay indoors as Beijing sizzles amid 40C heatwave

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Profile: The Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

Ross Kemp was told he could not go on the sub

Ross Kemp was set to dive to the Titanic on doomed submersible but production company ruled it was too dangerous

Vladimir Putin

Putin promises to ‘defend the people’ amid Wagner group rebellion call

Black History Group chair Clinton Smith

UK village marks 80th anniversary of fight against US army racism during war

A furious Putin denounced the rebellion

'A stab in the back': Furious Putin lashes out at Wagner rebellion as he accuses mercenary leader of treason

Wagner group chief

Russian mercenary chief urging rebellion reaches city of Rostov-on-Don

Prigozhin has effectively declared war on the Russian military

'We'll go all the way': Wagner forces 'seize Russian city' as Putin faces coup and Moscow locks down

Russia Political Infighting

Russia steps up security as Wagner chief says his forces have taken Rostov

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former President Donald Trump

Prosecutors call for Trump criminal trial to be pushed back

A dingo was caught biting a woman sunbathing on the beach

Moment dingo bites tourist sunbathing on beach in Australia

Migrants are expected to be housed in marquees

Migrants to be 'housed in marquees across UK' under fresh Home Office plans

Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia opens Wagner chief criminal probe over alleged threats to oust minister

Yevgeny Prigozhin (top right) has called for a coup against the Kremlin

Mercenaries march on Moscow to stop Putin's 'evil' army chiefs as Wagner boss is accused of mutiny
Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'

Investigation launched into implosion of Titan sub that left five dead as new mission to debris site under way
Serbian Army soldiers perform during a military exercise

Serbia threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates

Firefighters work at the site of the explosion in Paris

Search for person feared trapped after Paris explosion complicated by debris

The logo of Twitter reflected in a pair of glasses

Twitter has work to do to be ready for new digital rules, EU official says

Tommy Cooper's niece was discovered dead by her daughter at her Eastbourne home

Man, 60, jailed for life over 'chilling' murder of Tommy Cooper's niece

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit