Kris Jenner gives emotional health update as reality star reveals she's set to have ovaries removed after discovery of 'little tumour'

Kris Jenner has given an emotional health update. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Kris Jenner has given an emotional health update as she revealed she's been advised to have her ovaries removed after doctors found a cyst and a "little tumour".

The American reality star and businesswoman, 68, started to get teary as she told her daughters of the doctor's advice during the latest episode of the family's reality show The Kardashians.

Matriarch Jenner is the mother of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

During the episode, Jenner is seen breaking the news to her daughters Kendall, Kim and Khloe as they holiday in Aspen, Colorado.

An emotional Jenner said: "I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn't told you yet but I went to the doctor and I had my scan."

Kris Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. Picture: Alamy

Jenner continued: "And this just makes me really emotional... they found a cyst and like a little tumour on my ovary.

"So I went to the doctor and Dr A said I have to have my ovaries taken out.

"And I'm just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys."

After her daughters offer words of comfort, she added: "It's also a thing about getting older.

"It's a sign of 'we're done with this part of your life.' It's a whole chapter that's just closed."

In a piece to camera, the TV star explained that she was feeling emotional as her ovaries were where she had grown all of her children, adding: "This (is a) very sacred place to me."

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, LA. Picture: Alamy

Jenner's first four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob were from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian while her last two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are from her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner.

In the episode, she said that being a mother-of-six was the biggest achievement in her life.

"People often ask me what is the best job you've ever had, and I always say mom", she said.

"The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids."

After her revelation, her daughter and Kim offered words of support to her mother in a piece to camera, saying: "To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is a really big deal.

"I feel really sad for her. I couldn't even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that."