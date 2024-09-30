Kris Kristofferson was 'something special' says Barbra Streisand following death at 88

30 September 2024, 06:28 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 07:56

The American country music star died "peacefully" at his home in Hawaii
The American country music star died "peacefully" at his home in Hawaii. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Grammy-winning singer and actor Kris Kristofferson has been remembered as "something special" by his A Star Is Born co-star Barbra Streisand, following his death aged 88.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US country music star died "peacefully" at his home in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday surrounded by family, a representative confirmed.

"We're all so blessed for our time with him," a family statement added.

"Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

Kristofferson left an indelible mark on fans during his six-decade career, becoming a leading figure in country music winning the Grammy for best country song in 1972 for Help Me Make It Through the Night, as well as two Grammy-winning duets with his former wife Rita Coolidge in 1974 and 1976.

He also graced the silver screen, winning a Golden Globe for his portrayal of destructive rocker John Norman Howard opposite Streisand's Esther Hoffman in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born.

Sharing a tribute on Instagram, Streisand said "I knew he was something special" the first time she saw him perform.

Barbra Streisand performs with Kris Kristofferson in Hyde Park
Barbra Streisand performs with Kris Kristofferson in Hyde Park. Picture: Getty

"Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born," she wrote.

The film scored the Oscar for best original song, for the song titled Evergreen.

Streisand continued: "In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, 'Evergreen'.

"For my latest concert in 2019 at London's

Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside Of You.'

"He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."

Other notable roles include starring in Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore in 1974 with Ellen Burstyn, as well as the 1979 drama Freedom Road with boxing champion Muhammad Ali and 1980's Heaven's Gate with Jeff Bridges and Christopher Walken.

He also starred in Pat Garrett And Billy the Kid, Lone Star, and the Blade franchise.

Kristofferson performing in Nashville
Kristofferson performing in Nashville. Picture: Alamy

Born in 1936 to an Air Force major general, Kristofferson served as an army ranger who flew helicopters in the US Army during his own stint in the service.

He also studied literature at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar after finishing his undergraduate degree at Pomona College in California.

Kristofferson later pivoted his career to music and headed to Nashville to pursue being a professional songwriter.

He went on to write standards such as Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down, which became a hit for Johnny Cash; For The Good Times, covered by Ray Price; and Me And Bobby McGee, which was a hit rendition by Janis Joplin.

In 1985, Kristofferson joined Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson to form a supergroup called The Highwaymen.

Among the musicians paying tribute to Kristofferson was US country star Dolly Parton, who wrote on Instagram: "What a great loss.

"What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend.

"I will always love you, Dolly."

US singer and actress Reba McEntire posted an image of the pair laughing on stage, describing Kristofferson as "one of my favourite people".

"What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him," she added.

US star LeAnn Rimes also described him as "an epic human with the biggest heart", on her Instagram story.

In 2004, Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The chief executive for the Country Music Hall of Fame, Kyle Young, wrote on X: "Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness.

"He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy."

Kristofferson is survived by his wife, Lisa, his eight children and seven grandchildren.

