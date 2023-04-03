KSI apologises for racist slur in Sidemen YouTube video and announces 'break from social media'

YouTuber KSI has apologised for using a racist slur in a recent YouTube video, announcing he will be "taking a break from social media". Picture: Social Media

By Chris Samuel

KSI has apologised for using a racist slur in a recent YouTube video, announcing he will be "taking a break from social media".

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, used the offensive word during a video with YouTube collective The Sidemen.

During a Countdown-style challenge, in which the KSI's team had to come up with the longest possible word from nine letters, he said "P***" as his attempt.

The video, which sparked a backlash online, was removed from the Sidemen YouTube channel the day after it was uploaded last week.

KSI said the p word and the sidemen just laughed … in big 2023



pic.twitter.com/J1Gu3LxUju — Abdullah🧉 (@abdullah_khan68) April 2, 2023

In a tweet addressing the fallout on Monday, KSI said: "I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video.

Read more: 'I brought a statue that exploded': Russia parades laughing woman 'assassin' accused of killing pro-Putin blogger

Read more: 'We've had this before!': Keir Starmer says 'of course' Brexit can be blamed for travel chaos at Port of Dover

"There's no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn't have said it and I'm sorry.

"I've always said to my audience that they shouldn't worship me or put me on a pedestal because I'm human.

KSI has apologised for using the slur in a recent YouTube video. Picture: Alamy

"I'm not perfect, I'm gonna mess up in life, and lately I've been messing up a lot. So I've decided I'm gonna just take a break from social media for a while."

It comes after KSI was forced to apologised in 2021 for using a trans slur, saying he "didn't even know that t***** was a bad word".

I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.



I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… — ksi (@KSI) April 3, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, he said: “My bad for saying transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though.”

KSI found fame on YouTube and is one of the biggest content creators on the platform.

More recently he has embarked on a career in boxing, and launched Prime, a hugely successful energy drink, with fellow YouTube star Logan Paul.