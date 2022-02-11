West Ham say Kurt Zouma still available to play despite outrage at cat kicking

Zouma could still play against Leicester, David Moyes has confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Kurt Zouma is still available for West Ham and could yet play this weekend despite outrage at him for kicking his cat.

The French defender, 27, is the focus of fury after footage of him chasing and hitting his pet emerged.

He has since had the cats taken away by the RSPCA while his club condemned his actions and fined him a reported £250,000.

Manager David Moyes was also criticised when he picked the centre back to play against Watford on the same day the footage emerged.

And he has now confirmed Zouma, who apologised after the clip was published, is still eligible for selection for Sunday's clash with Leicester.

He said: "I don't think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages. We all accept the actions are terrible and diabolical.

"We are so disappointed, it is completely out of character from Kurt. He is a really good lad we are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can.

"Like drink-driving offences, most people have to go to classes and the RSPCA are going to provide him with classes.

"We will do everything we can to make sure Kurt is looking into it, and getting better, and understanding it."

Zouma's brother, Yoan, was suspended by his club Dagenham and Redbridge "until the RSPCA has completed its investigations" for his role in filming the clip.

Vitality suspended sponsorship as West Ham's official wellness partner, while Zouma has also been dropped by Adidas.

Charity groups in France have asked prosecutors to pursue a case against him over animal mistreatment, which can carry a jail term of up to four years.

And a petition calling for his prosecution has been backed by more than 300,000 people.

However, response to the footage was questioned by West Ham forward Michail Antonio.

He said: "I've got a question for you. Do you think what he's done is worse than racism?"

"I'm not condoning a thing that he's done. I don't agree with what he’s done at all.

"But there's people that's convicted, been caught for racism, and has played football afterwards.

"They got punished, they got an eight-game punishment or something like that, but people are now calling for people to be sacked, for them to lose their livelihood.

"I've just got to ask this question to everyone out there: is what he's done worse than what the people have done that have been convicted of racism?"

The RSPCA said on Wednesday: "We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation.

"We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time."

West Ham said: "West Ham United can confirm that the club is supporting an RSPCA investigation into the actions of Kurt Zouma in the video circulated online this week.

"Kurt and the club are co-operating fully with the investigation and the player has willingly complied with the steps taken in the initial stage of the process, including delivering his family's two cats to the RSPCA for assessment.

"Kurt is extremely remorseful and, like everyone at the club, fully understands the depth of feeling surrounding the incident and the need for action to be taken."